Timely goals, exemplary defense lifts Boiling Springs to 1st District 3 field hockey title

HARRISBURG — “This is our time!” in a bold font and gold lettering, popped off the back of the Boiling Springs field hockey team's gray warm-up shirts, as the Bubblers went through their pre-game routine.

The strip rang true in many senses. Entering Saturday's District 3 Class A championship against Oley Valley, the Bubblers had forged a perfect regular season, coasted through the first three rounds of the district playoffs and had permitted just three goals across their 21 total games. All signs pointed to this season belonging to the Bubblers.

Reese Hays, Genna Bush and Lexi Hanlin took the saying plastered on the back of their warm-up shirts and brought the mantra to life on the field. Behind their three timely goals and an exemplary defensive performance, the Bubblers dispatched Oley Valley 3-1 at Landis Field to hoist their first district title in program history.

“I think what we can take from this, is that sisterhood and family drives whatever we can make on the field,” Boiling Springs senior Reagan Eickhoff said. “Right now we are all super excited, and I mean, we just made history. … I think just doing it together and knowing that not one person just did it all — the fact that we all had a helping hand and that we all picked each other up, and we just came out on top no matter what.”

Boiling Springs (22-0) saw several similarities between its playing style and that of the Lynx. Jumping to a lead was key.

Hays delivered the early gut-punch just 22 seconds in, as the Bubblers drove down the field after the game’s first touch. Crowding the cage, Hays slid to her left and maneuvered around Oley goalkeeper Cenora Grim to find the open space between the bars.

“I think, if anything, we just knew that set the temperature off for Oley. To say, ‘Hey, we're here and ready to play,’ more than anything,” Boiling Springs head coach Kortney Showers said. “Because we knew that's what we're capable of, and I think it was just showing up and saying, ‘Hey, we're here, it's time to play,’ and then it just boosted our confidence early on, which was helpful.”

Oley (17-2-1) responded with a ferocious attack of its own. The Lynx, after failing to generate much offensive rhythm in the first five minutes, shifted the momentum and put the Bubbler back line on its heels.

The Lynx drew two corners to close out the first quarter, with netminder Eva Hancock stuffing both attempts. Oley’s corner opportunities quickly escalated in opening minutes of the second when it netted the equalizer. After a Hancock save, Taylor Vaccaro gathered the rebounded stop and flicked in the tying goal with 9:59 left in the first half.

“We were talking at halftime, the reason that we were so flustered on defense was all of their opportunities really came off of our mistakes in the circle,” Showers said. “So, it was just being able to forget our defense and work on our offensive end and get that passing back. And I think once that we were trying to play to defensively, our mind clicked that we need to capitalize on our defense in that midfield.”

The halftime conversations transitioned to the field with the Bubblers regaining their mojo. Despite a scoreless third quarter, Boiling Springs held the possession advantage and gave Hancock a breather in the cage.

It wasn’t until early in the fourth, that the Bubblers’ resiliency paid off. Dribbling down the right sideline, Alex Bandura delivered an in-stride pass toward the cage, with Hays and Bush rushing in. Hays dove for the ball, before Bush provided the reinforcement, charging in to score the second goal.

“I definitely think we came out very, very strong, and I think that kind of caught them off guard,” Bush said. “And we were so hyped that I think we got a little timid there for a little. And then when we scored again, I think that really set the bar and then our adrenaline from there to get a third goal was amazing.”

Oley pushed in the final 10 minutes but couldn’t get the Bubblers to break. Amid the Lynx’s last effort, Hanlin delivered the haymaker with 37 seconds left, sending a loose ball on a corner into the frame.

“I think that was part of them just being relentless and saying, ‘Hey, the game is still not over. We're still fighting,’” Showers said, “which is something they've done all season.”

And as the remaining seconds flashed on the scoreboard, and the Bubblers’ bench began to erupt, several players counted down until the clock read all zeros.

It was in fact the Bubblers’ time.

“I think it just shows how much each person means to one another,” Eickhoff said of the title. “I think just regardless of anything, when we step on that field, we're sisters and we are doing this for one common goal. It's so nice to be out there and do everything with our best friends because we are all best friends.

“We haven't really processed everything (yet). It's just incredible. It's an incredible group of girls.”