Tied together: Boiling Springs field hockey connected on the field by the ribbons covering their shoelaces

What once was a big-game tradition for the Boiling Springs field hockey team became an every-game tradition.

The tradition involved ribbons tied to the Bubblers’ shoelaces. Those shoelaces, now encompassed in strands of purple, gold, green, blue and more, show that every game was of significance to the 2022 Bubblers.

The games, and the ribbons, started with a handful of early season wins, expanded to 18 straight victories by the regular season’s end and ballooned to the program’s first PIAA Class A state title, and a perfect 26-0 campaign, Saturday in a 1-0 win over Wyoming Area at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.

The ribbon-knotted shoelaces served as of symbol of unity, family and togetherness in the Bubblers’ historic season. Each game, another reason to play for each other was added.

“We always started with gold out and pink out,” junior Alex Bandura said, “but I think once we started to put them on for those games, we kind of really liked having the different ribbons to symbolize different games.”

The symbolization of each ribbon varies. Some hold a more significant meaning. Others are simply meant to bring a smile to the players’ faces.

“After gold out and pink out, we were like, ‘Oh, these ribbons are cute. We're gonna buy one,’ and each one meant something different,” junior Reese Hays said. “The green one, that was for mental health awareness. The red, white and blue one’s for a USA theme, and I think it just adds a special level of hype to our games, like to play for something. Have something behind it.”

Each ribbon's significance filled the Bubblers with a sense of confidence and led to a greater meaning of playing for each other when Boiling Springs stepped on the field.

That unity threaded through the entirety of the Bubblers’ season. Five players reached double-digit goal totals, and another four distributed assists in double figures. Boiling Springs also outscored its opponents 154-4 across its 26 games and pitched seven shutouts in the postseason.

Other program firsts, including a District 3 title, coincided with the Bubblers' sisterhood.

“We're all connected with the ribbons,” Bandura said. “So, we all get the ribbons, and our coaches get the ribbons. It's just kind of a symbol of that oneness that we've been talking about all year.”

But Bandura and Hays couldn’t deny that the ribbons also added a touch of swagger.

“When we have those, we look tough,” Hays said with a laugh.

As another tradition, the Bubblers put glitter in their hair prior to every game this season. Head coach Kortney Showers said as the wins started to stack up, the ribbons and glitter became a joking superstition.

Because through the Bubblers’ play, no good luck charm was needed.

“I think they just recognized like that it wasn't possible that there was another team that was going to value and appreciate and bring anyone in as much,” Showers said. “They knew that they had someone on the field or on the bench that was going to be there for them if they got worked up. They had strategies for what they were going to do.”

Saturday’s 1-0 victory, comlpemented by a set of special purple ribbons, forever stamped the Bubblers in the Boiling Springs’ record books. But it’s their shoelaces, covered in a rainbow of ribbons, that will forever tie them together.

“We're a family,” Hays said. “There's no doubt about it. You see us step on that field, and we're all connected together. Those ribbons, it just means something to special to us that no other team has.”