The ultimate guardian: Lexy Brady's time as a volunteer firefighter translated to her protection of the Mechanicsburg field hockey cage

Mechanicsburg field hockey goalkeeper Lexy Brady was born prematurely at 25 weeks.

Receiving help as she took her first few breaths, Brady grew up wanting to provide help in her community. She landed on becoming a volunteer firefighter with the Upper Allen Fire Department, a position that piqued her interest from talking to a friend years ago. The Wildcat senior is now in pursuit of her emergency medical technician certification.

And like her position as a firefighter — a protector of the general public — Brady embodied a similar role every time she stepped between the bars on the field. She was the protector of the Mechanicsburg cage.

Saturday, playing against Mid-Penn Keystone rival Palmyra in the PIAA Class 2A championship at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field, Brady stifled a sizzling Cougar attack, stopping six shots en route to a 1-0 overtime victory. Brady’s stonewall performance guided Mechanicsburg to its first state title in program history.

“Just carrying over from being in the fire service and then onto the field, I’m in my element,” Brady said. “And I just did that on and off the field. So, it's like my second place just like the fire house.”

Brady’s guardian-like presence underlined the Wildcats’ historic season. In addition to facing the Cougars four times, including twice in the postseason, Brady was the backstop to wins against Lower Dauphin - the eventual PIAA Class 3A champion - Hershey and Red Land.

No team score more than four goals in a game against the netminder in Mechanicsburg’s 26-game season. Brady's composed play down the stretch keyed Saturday's shutout against Palmyra, as the Cougars peppered the ‘Cats with a barrage of shots and corners in the extra period.

“We've played them four times," Brady said after the game, "so we had a pretty good idea of what we were gonna come into today. And we were just on lockdown, basically. Just out every corner after corner, and that was our motivation. We were reading it, and we just executed that during today's game.”

Brady’s delivery stemmed from preparation, but she said the support she received across Mechanicsburg’s run played an equal role. When Mechanicsburg defeated Villa Maria 1-0 at Governor Mifflin in Wednesday’s semifinals, Upper Allen tuned in to the Mechanicsburg livestream to watch the Wildcats punch their first-ever ticket to the PIAA championship.

And the watch party wasn’t the first time Upper Allen showered Brady with support. On Mechanicsburg’s Senior Night, the fire department paraded its trucks outside John H. Frederick Field and blasted their sirens and lights when Brady’s name was announced over the loudspeaker.

Members of the department lined up on the fence encompassing the field on Senior Night and did the same Saturday to cheer on Brady.

“Just having my immediate family here, and my second family here, it just keeps my motivation high,” she said. “And it's like look, ‘They're here to watch me, and I'm gonna give it my all each game.’”

Brady found a way to give back to her community through firefighting.

She did the same for her Mechanicsburg teammates by being the ultimate cage protector.