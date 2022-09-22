State College field hockey outlasts Cumberland Valley 1-0 on Olivia Miller's golden goal

The State College field hockey team received its second corner opportunity less than two minutes into the second quarter Thursday afternoon.

On Hannah Garlin's insert, Ella Tambroni received the ball at the top of the shooting circle and whisked a powerful shot at the cage ... only to be stopped and cleared by Cumberland Valley’s Courtney Lenderman.

The visiting Little Lions and host Eagles traded defensive stops across the 60 minutes of regulation in their Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey matchup, which resulted in a scoreless tie and a trip to overtime.

And at the 7:47 mark in the extra period, State College faced an identical corner opportunity to that of the second quarter.

This time, the Little Lions converted.

On another Garlin insert, Tambroni collected the ball and passed it into the heart of the circle. With some momentum behind the ball, Olivia Miller redirected the pass and punched in the golden goal, lifting State College (6-2, 5-0) to a 1-0 victory at Eagle View Field.

“They dug deep and they worked hard,” CV head coach Ashley Hooper said of her team. “We were down a couple players … and the girls that we have in for them have really stepped up. We dominated, I thought overall, just gotta find a way to score.”

The Eagles’ chances at finding the cage came on six shots, but a stalwart Little Lions’ defense erased each opportunity.

The Eagles (6-2, 4-2 Commonwealth) ramped up their attack out of halftime and put the Little Lions’ on their collective heels. With time winding down in third, CV pressed into the shooting circle where Taylor Whitehead had a shot from point-blank range. With Whitehead attempting to back-hand the shot, State College goalkeeper Molly Schreiner dove to her right and prevented the ball from trickling in.

CV’s other opportunity to break the ice came late in the fourth quarter when Hayven Mumma put her stick on a rifled shot and deflected it toward the upper half of the cage. State College's Quinn Colbern was waiting in front of Schreiner and swatted the high-arching deflection.

The Little Lions finished with two defensive saves while Schreiner gathered six stops. CV also had a pair of shots travel wide of the bars.

“I think it's just a matter of we have to take the shot a little bit faster,” Hooper said. “And then when we do take the shot, we got to find a way to get that last touch. They did a good job of keeping their sticks down in the circle.”

The Eagles matched the Little Lions’ defensive effort by consistently challenging the State College attackers when they crossed midfield. The Little Lions troubled CV with their all-around speed, breaking through the back line on two occasions.

The second occasion occurred with 34.1 seconds remaining in the game as State College sprinted down the field and slipped a shot past goalkeeper Grace Meinke. However, the score was wiped off the board due to a foot violation.

Meinke was sharp in the cage for the Eagles, collecting a save and kicking several State College passes out of harm’s way. Lenderman, Jenna Herbster, Morgan Smeltz and Erin Hoffman also helped the guard the cage as they compiled a collection of block tackles.

“They've been the quickest team that we've seen, so we did a good job of recovering when we had to," Hooper said.