State College field hockey holds off Carlisle's second-half charge, wins 2-0

State College scored two late goals and thwarted a strong push from the Carlisle offense in the final six minutes to grab a 2-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey win on the new turf at Carlisle Wednesday afternoon.

With the Little Lions (10-2-1 overall, 8-0-1 Commonwealth) holding a 1-0 lead late, both teams put the track shoes on in the final quarter — the Herd racing around trying to net an equalizer and the Little Lions seeking an insurance goal.

State College got there first when Ella Tambroni flicked a penalty stroke under the stick of Carlisle goalie Macenzie Mulholland and into the cage for the 2-0 lead.

Little Lions keeper Molly Schreiner stood firm across the final six minutes, stopping two consecutive rips from the Herd at point blank range and later a penalty stroke from Alexis Bear. Bear went high, and Schreiner was able to tip it off the crossbar and then knock it out of danger.

The game ended on a Herd corner, but it was not played due to the Herd being down two goals.

“We were right there with them,” said Herd coach Lindsay Sensenig. “We played much better today than the last time, even though the score was 2-0 both times. We had several opportunities, especially late on that flurry, but their goalie came up big. She also made a huge play on the penalty stroke.”

State College struck first in the third quarter when Maddy Shomo redirected Joelle Bartlett’s left-wing shot in mid-air into the net at the 2:19 mark.

The two teams played even the first half, with the Herd having the better of possession, but neither team could put a ball in the net.

“The game was a bit slow, maybe due to both of us playing yesterday,” said Little Lion coach Sharon Herlocher. “It was a good game on both sides. I am so glad to see turf here now. We played good defense and Molly was big today. She made several huge saves, especially in that fourth quarter. The first goal was a thing of beauty on the deflection and the stroke was big for us. Both plays were set up by subs that we inserted into the game, looking for more energy.”

State College had a great chance early in the third quarter but a high shot that went into the goal was waived off on a penalty corner.

Carlisle’s players kept their sticks low and stopped and slowed down through balls to stymie the Lion attack. The Herd defense was led by Reagan Rose, Mo Gerber, and Ashlyn Boykin.

The Thundering Herd (7-7-1, 2-6-1) have dropped several close games in recent weeks and have been searching for more consistent goal scoring.

“We had multiple shots, but we haven’t scored goals,” Sensenig said. “Once that gate opens, it will overflow, but we have to open that gate. We did a better job of using the goalie pads, but we just need to follow the ball into the goal. We played so much better today. We are seeing improvement every game.”