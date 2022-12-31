Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg raise 1st PIAA field hockey titles

Eickhoff's shot off a corner broke a scoreless tie with 3:02 left in regulation, sending Boiling Springs to a 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the PIAA Class A championship game.
Christian Eby
As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.
“I think it was meant to be."
Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg field hockey fans covered the Cumberland Valley Chapman Field stands in a blanket of purple and gold and maroon and silver.
And when Reagan Eickhoff and Gracyn Catalano blasted in go-ahead and golden goals to lift the Bubblers and Wildcats to their first PIAA titles, the sea of Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg faithful erupted into a tidal wave of cheers.
Eickhoff's go-ahead goal for the Bubblers — with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class A final — pushed Boiling Springs to a 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area. Catalano, after receiving a pass from Casey Tyrrell, buried Mechanicsburg's golden goal with 30 seconds left in overtime to defeat Palmyra 1-0 in the PIAA 2A championship.
The Bubblers authored the lone perfect season in Pennsylvania, finishing with a 26-0 mark. The unblemished record included the program's first District 3 title, a 3-1 decision over Oley Valley, and Boiling Springs vanquished its opponents 155 goals scored to just four permitted.
Mechanicsburg, members of the formidable Mid-Penn Keystone Division, improved upon its state semifinal exit in 2021 and set a new single-season program record of 21 wins. The Wildcats' 1-0 shutout of Palmyra superseded two setbacks and a tie against the Cougars in the programs' three earlier meetings.
Catalano's goal with 30 seconds left in overtime gave the Wildcats a 1-0 win over Palmyra and captured the first state title in school history.
Christian Eby
Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:
Photos: Mechanicsburg takes down Palmyra for 1st PIAA field hockey title
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Mechanicsburg's student fan section celebrates after defeating Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, front, hits the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, left, hits the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, center, reacts after scoring the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alana Shimp, center, passes the ball down the field during the fourth quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, front, drives the ball down the field during the fourth quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, left, gets tripped by Palmyra's Olivia Kirkpatrick, right, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish attempts a penalty shot but has her shot blocked by Palmyra's goalie Haleigh Lambert during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Mark, center, gets pinched along the sidelines by Palmyra's Jovie Weaver, back, and Liv Gain, front, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, left, applies pressure to Palmyra's Addie Sholly, right, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: Boiling Springs celebrates state field hockey championship
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, center, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, left, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, center, winds up and attempts a shot at the net but has her shot blocked during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, right, dribbles around Wyoming Area's Addyson Dragwa during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' goalie Eva Hancock dives on top of the ball during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Alex Bandura, front, drives the ball down the field during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin, left, applies pressure to Wyoming Area's Juliana Gonzales during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!