Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg raise 1st PIAA field hockey titles

As the calendar year winds down, the Sentinel's sports staff looks back on some of the top stories from 2022.

“I think it was meant to be."

Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg field hockey fans covered the Cumberland Valley Chapman Field stands in a blanket of purple and gold and maroon and silver.

And when Reagan Eickhoff and Gracyn Catalano blasted in go-ahead and golden goals to lift the Bubblers and Wildcats to their first PIAA titles, the sea of Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg faithful erupted into a tidal wave of cheers.

Eickhoff's go-ahead goal for the Bubblers — with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class A final — pushed Boiling Springs to a 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area. Catalano, after receiving a pass from Casey Tyrrell, buried Mechanicsburg's golden goal with 30 seconds left in overtime to defeat Palmyra 1-0 in the PIAA 2A championship.

The Bubblers authored the lone perfect season in Pennsylvania, finishing with a 26-0 mark. The unblemished record included the program's first District 3 title, a 3-1 decision over Oley Valley, and Boiling Springs vanquished its opponents 155 goals scored to just four permitted.

Mechanicsburg, members of the formidable Mid-Penn Keystone Division, improved upon its state semifinal exit in 2021 and set a new single-season program record of 21 wins. The Wildcats' 1-0 shutout of Palmyra superseded two setbacks and a tie against the Cougars in the programs' three earlier meetings.

Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review:

