DILLSBURG — As the ball was cleared and jetted past the Boiling Springs defense late in the second quarter of Monday’s nonleague field hockey game against Northern, the Polar Bears’ Keairah Dykes turned on the wheels and commenced in one-on-one chase with a Bubbler defender.

Northern had already spotted two goals on the defending PIAA Class A champions, but Dykes, and the Polar Bears, were hungry for more.

Surging past the Bubbler back line, Dykes and Bubbler goalie Kate Yanity wrangled for possession before the Northern forward dribbled the ball to her right and flicked her shot just inside the right post of the cage. Like Dykes’ personal surge, the score capped a three-goal second-quarter frenzy for the Polar Bears, who went on to dispatch Boiling Springs 4-1 at Lobar Inc. Field.

Northern’s Olivia Anderson led all scorers with a hat trick.

“I think my fastness is what makes me get down the field,” Dykes said. “Because my stick skills are OK, but my speed is what gets me there.”

Prior to Dykes’ solo race, Anderson sparked the Polar Bears’ second-quarter sprint.

Boiling Springs (2-1, 0-0 Mid-Penn Capital) held Northern scoreless in a first quarter that saw the hosts generate three penalty corners and two shots on goal. Unable to capitalize on the opportunities, the Polar Bears (6-1, 1-1 Colonial) adjusted out of the quarter break when Anderson — off a feed from Maura Simpson — buried her first goal from the top of the shooting circle at the 12-minute mark.

“We’re always talking about finishing,” said Northern head coach Amelia Martire. “We did some adjusting on our corners, which I think helped. We kind of switched up who was inserting and the shot. So I think that helped, too. I think in the beginning we had missed opportunities on corners, especially.”

Anderson used the tweaks to her advantage to post her second goal. Off a corner insert from Addison Fringer, Anderson recreated her first score by dribbling to her right and uncorking a powerful shot from distance.

She completed her hat trick in similar fashion at 11:28 in the third quarter. Fringer was also awarded her second assist.

“I think whenever you get one goal, you just kind of get hyped up and you realize, ‘OK, we definitely have this. We can do this.’” Anderson said. “And then it kind of just shoots off to other people, and then we kind of get that momentum going.”

Dykes sandwiched her score between Anderson’s second and third goals, bookending the Polar Bears second-period spree. The three-goal stretch covered nine minutes.

“I just think that when they put one in, it gives them this energy burst, and they feed off that energy they have,” Martire said. “Usually I feel like when we get one, the next one comes not too long after because they're still super hype. They're cheering each other on, and they're really supportive.”

The Bubblers, catching their collective breath from the Polar Bears' second-quarter push, netted their goal on a corner in the third quarter. Senior Alex Bandura received the insert and distributed a pass to Haley Lenker on the left side. Lenker’s shot bounced into a scrum of players, kicked off a Northern stick and caromed into the Polar Bear cage.

Despite permitting four goals, Yanity stymied 11 Northern shots. Senior Kylie Rife also recorded a defensive save in the first quarter, stonewalling an Anderson attempt on a corner.

The Bubblers, who authored a 26-0 record en route to their 2022 state title, were handed their first loss since Nov. 13, 2021. Northern was coming off a setback of its own, dropping a 5-0 decision to West Perry Thursday.

“Coming off a loss, we were like, 'We need to get a win,'" Martire said. "And I know our problem against West Perry was we weren't finishing and putting it in. So it was really nice that today we didn't have that problem."

