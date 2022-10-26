Relentless Boiling Springs blasts Bermudian Springs 11-0 in field hockey playoff opener

With five minutes remaining in Boiling Springs’ first-round District 3 Class A matchup with Bermudian Springs, Lexi Hanlin hustled to corral a loose ball before it crossed the end line. The Bubblers’ senior successfully kept the play alive in the circle, eventually leading to a penalty corner.

Boiling Springs didn’t score on the opportunity, but they didn’t need to, as they were already ahead 9-0.

Instead, the play showcased the Bubblers’ attitude and relentless doggedness as they tacked on two more goals in the final minutes to bludgeon the Eagles, 11-0, on Wednesday evening at Bud Ecker Field.

No. 2 Boiling Springs advances to host No. 7 Annville-Cleona, a 2-0 winner over Lancaster Mennonite, in a quarterfinals showdown on Saturday at 7 p.m.

From the opening whistle, the Bubblers dominated every facet of the match. Genna Bush fed Reese Hays for the first goal only 44 seconds into the contest. Less than two minutes later, Alex Bandura scored off an assist from Shae Bennett on a set piece out of a penalty corner.

“We haven’t been as connected the past few games,” Boiling Springs head coach Kortney Showers said. “But they spent a lot of time talking through things, watching film and reflecting. The first 10 minutes, you saw that patient passing and defense, so they’re just taking it as part two to this season.”

But it wasn’t just the quick strike offense or the composed possession held solely in the Bubblers’ offensive end. It was how Boiling Springs (19-0) found connections in meticulously advancing the attack, delivering each crisp pass to the stick of a player with space to maneuver in an open area.

But most of all, it was the persistent pursuit of another score, another victory, and another box to check off as they move deeper into the playoffs.

“I wanted them to enjoy each game, and that’s what we have been doing,” Showers said. “We did stop and set some goals, but we’ve been trying to enjoy and appreciate no matter who we play. They’re seeing the end goal as to continue winning and do their best, but really just soaking it in and learning from each game no matter who it is.”

Hanlin finished with three goals and an assist on Reagan Eickhoff’s first score of the night. The helper was Hanlin’s 100th career point as a Bubbler.

“It felt good because I used to play for Bermudian,” Hanlin said. “If I’m going to get it against anybody, it’s a sweet spot to get it against them. But I think we clicked really well as a team, which allowed me to get it today.”

Eickhoff also delivered a hat trick, while Hays scored twice. Haley Lenker and Lexi Boyle added a tally apiece as the Bubblers cracked double-digit goals for the sixth time this season. Bush finished with three assists and Bennett with two in the shutout victory.

No. 15 Bermudian Springs (10-8-1) drew four corners but failed to generate a shot on goal. Eagles’ keeper Addie Madara made 15 saves for the Eagles.

“We practice like we’re going to play,” Bush said. “I think that’s important going into each game. Not looking too far ahead, and just keeping each game as it is.”