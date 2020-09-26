'Really excited that I get to do this': Madison Mark, Mechanicsburg field hockey kick off season that was in doubt by beating Big Spring

"We were very prepared, we've been practicing all summer together," Mark said. "We've been working and getting stronger through the years, and this year is our year that I feel like finally we're going to be really good."

"They're so excited to be playing that it could have been sooner and we would would have been ready sooner," Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. "We're excited to put our uniforms on, and I'm not sure that if you asked me in August if we were going to be playing that we would be here today, but I'm just so happy to be out here today.

"Usually on Friday's it's all about the football game and all that kind of stuff, and all [the girls] kept talking about was they couldn't wait to get their uniform on and get here."

That excitement carried over into the actual game for Mechanicsburg. While the season-opening goal would prove enough for the win, the Wildcats kept tallying goals — one in the second from Gracyn Catalano, and two from Casey Tyrell, one each in the third and fourth quarters.

On the other hand, it seemed like the Bulldogs just needed more time. A slow start dovetailed into an even sloppier game all around.

But maybe chock that sloppiness up to nerves.