'Really excited that I get to do this': Madison Mark, Mechanicsburg field hockey kick off season that was in doubt by beating Big Spring

NEWVILLE — Mechanicsburg's Madison Mark knows how important it is to not take things for granted, especially her field hockey season.
The senior sat out all of last season with an ACL tear. And then when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she faced the possibility of losing her second straight season. But, that didn't stop her and the rest of the Wildcats from enjoying what time they did have together before the start of the season.
And a little rain and gloomy weather didn't stop them from enjoying their first game of the season Saturday against Big Spring in a 4-0 shutout win at Big Spring High School.
"It was definitely hard [not knowing what was going to happen], but I got to learn a lot," Mark said. "At first when I heard about the whole pandemic and us not maybe getting to play, it was sad, but our school's done a good job of letting us have this opportunity. Especially since it's my senior year. I'm really excited that I get to do this."
It was all Mechanicsburg Saturday morning, as the Wildcats came out of the gate ready to play. It was as if the extra time preparing for a season delayed nearly a month paid off with an immediate offensive push.
The Wildcats applied attacking pressure early and often against the Bulldogs until Anne Manning sent a shot soaring into the back of the Big Spring net with 7:28 to go in the first quarter for the lead.
"We were very prepared, we've been practicing all summer together," Mark said. "We've been working and getting stronger through the years, and this year is our year that I feel like finally we're going to be really good."
"They're so excited to be playing that it could have been sooner and we would would have been ready sooner," Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. "We're excited to put our uniforms on, and I'm not sure that if you asked me in August if we were going to be playing that we would be here today, but I'm just so happy to be out here today.
"Usually on Friday's it's all about the football game and all that kind of stuff, and all [the girls] kept talking about was they couldn't wait to get their uniform on and get here."
HS Football: It was a 'pretty weird' night, but Micah Brubaker's 4 combined TDs gave Mechanicsburg's season-opening win familiar feel
That excitement carried over into the actual game for Mechanicsburg. While the season-opening goal would prove enough for the win, the Wildcats kept tallying goals — one in the second from Gracyn Catalano, and two from Casey Tyrell, one each in the third and fourth quarters.
On the other hand, it seemed like the Bulldogs just needed more time. A slow start dovetailed into an even sloppier game all around.
But maybe chock that sloppiness up to nerves.
"I think more of them were nervous than anything," Big Spring assistant coach Emily Moyer said. "I think it was tough not having a normal preseason, and we're very thankful to be able to play, but I think it started the season off in a very interesting format not having a lot of time to get some of our younger players into sync and into the system. Some of younger ones who had to step up were very nervous."
"We played terrible," head coach Angie Noreika said. "We had hard scrimmages against Palmyra and Northern — very good scrimmages — and I don't know if the kids came in thinking, 'Oh, this'll be easier.' But we didn't play the way we were capable."
Saturday was a big step for both teams, regardless of result, with no guarantees either team gets in a full season the rest of the way. But for now, they can turn their attention to Game 2 of the season.
Big Spring remains home Monday for a game against Bishop McDevitt, while Mechanicsburg has its home opener Monday against Lower Dauphin.
"The back of our shirts say, 'What's your favorite thing about field hockey? The opportunity to play,'" Brown said. "Our seniors picked that as their slogan this year. They just couldn't wait to get out here and play, and it showed."
