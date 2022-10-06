Reagan Eickhoff delivers the final blow in Boiling Springs field hockey's 2-1 OT win over Greenwood

The Boiling Springs field hockey attack obsessively pressed on a stalwart Greenwood defense Thursday night at Ecker Field. Three Bubbler shots were stopped with two minutes remaining in the game after two others had been denied around the four-minute mark of the fourth. A Boiling Springs goal was waived off early in the third quarter.

The Bubblers simply couldn’t convert, leading to overtime and a golden-goal opportunity with the score tied 1-1.

Then they finished.

At the 12:17 mark in overtime, with both the Bubblers and Wildcats grappling for possession among a host of players, Reagan Eickhoff gathered the ball from underneath the foot of Greenwood goalkeeper Lydia Miller and whisked in the golden goal, vaulting Boiling Springs to a 2-1 overtime victory.

“I knew they were gonna finish,” Boiling Springs head coach Kortney Showers said of her team. “It was just a matter of when because we really haven't struggled with finishing, and tonight, it was definitely the one thing we couldn't exactly do.”

Keeping the surging and undefeated Bubblers (13-0, 7-0 Mid-Penn Capital) at bay was a credit to the Greenwood back line. Entering Thursday’s nonleague contest, Boiling Springs had outscored its opponents 90-0, with several teams unable to register a shot on goal.

The Boiling Springs attack threw an unofficial 16 shots the Wildcats’ direction, but Miller (12 saves) and the Greenwood back line (two defensive saves) thwarted 14 of the attempts.

“We have each other's backs out here,” Eickhoff said. “So, it's kind of like even when we're down in those situations, we're pretty much up, because we have each other and we're such a close knit team, and we know that our teamwork and hard work is going to pay off.”

Playing from behind was something the Bubblers hadn’t yet experienced this season with a clean sheet highlighting their red-hot 12-0 start prior to Thurssday. Greenwood (12-2) snapped Boiling Springs’ seasonlong shutout early in the second quarter when Audrey Weger collected and Ashlyn Taylor laser and punched in the game-leading goal from point-blank range.

It was the lone shot that escaped Bubbler netminder Eva Hancock’s grip, as the senior earned an unofficial five saves in goal. What didn’t find the stat sheet was several kick saves, including on a Greenwood corner opportunity in the opening ticks of overtime. Alex Bandura also recorded a defensive save.

“Our girls don't let up on her during practice,” Showers said. “So, (Hancock) sees that every day, it's just she doesn't feel it in the game or hasn't felt it much in the game aspect yet, but she's getting those reps. … She was really steady coming into the game and was strong and she was ready for it.”

Despite giving up their first goal, the Bubblers formulated their response quickly. With 4:49 left in the first half, Lexi Hanlin dribbled the near length of the field and passed to Eickhoff low in the post. The ball scooted from Eickhoff’s reach, but Hanlin was there to snare the rebound and knock home the equalizer.

The teams traded defensive stands in the second half until Eickhoff put the bow on the heart-fluttering overtime victory minutes into the extra stanza.

“We’ve been thinking about this game since our preseason and we've had it circled on our board and we (know) everything about how big it is,” Eickhoff said. “I think just our teamwork and just making sure that we're all there at the same time and knowing that we all have the same goal and we have to push for each other regardless.

“It's kind of just having that family mentality out there.”