Preparation, hunger drives Boiling Springs defense to textbook performance in District 3 title win

HARRISBURG — Head coach Kortney Showers admits she and her Boiling Springs field hockey staff get a bit frantic when the ball enters the Bubblers’ shooting circle.

There haven’t been many moments of unease for Boiling Springs this fall. The Bubblers allowed just three goals during the regular season, so, the unsettling feeling was different for Showers and her staff Saturday in the District 3 Class A final against Oley Valley at Landis Field, when the Lynx drew eight corners and peppered goalkeeper Eva Hancock with eight shots.

But in the moment, Showers took a step back. She let her defense take the reins.

Of the eight shots sent her direction, Hancock stopped seven, backstopping Boiling Springs to a 3-1 victory over Oley Valley and its first district title as a program. Hancock’s readiness to step in front of a shot was nothing new, as she stonewalled 30 of the 33 she saw during the regular season.

“I was like, 'Let the defense take over, we don't need to add to it. They probably can't even hear us,'” Showers said of her conversation with her staff on the sidelines. “So, we really kind of let Eva and Zoe (Collins) and the defense talk it out, because half the time they can't hear us or it's just added noise, and they don't need it. So, they really took charge, and I think that calmed them down.”

While Hancock and the Bubbler back line weren't pressured much during the regular season, neither undervalued the preparation for the big moments. During practices, that preparation came from the Bubbler attack, a corps that gouged opponents for 149 goals across the team’s 22 games.

“The shots that I face from my teammates are, more often than not, tougher shots than I'm gonna face from other teams,” Hancock said. “And even if the skill level is the same or better from other teams — Oley Valley had some amazing players out there. They had some amazing girls, and I will give credit where credit is due — but my teammates are amazing.”

Hancock’s preparation paid off early Saturday, as she blockaded two Lynx corner opportunities at the end of the first quarter. Oley’s Taylor Vaccaro broke up the shutout bid at the nine-minute mark of the second, but Hancock bounced back with another key save to close out the first half.

In addition to Hancock’s textbook defense, the Bubbler back line — consisting Collins, Kylie Rife and Tess Naylor — played its part as well. Collins recorded a defensive save with six minutes left in the second quarter that prevented the Lynx from jumping out to a lead. Midfielders Alex Bandura and Reagan Eickhoff also answered the bell defensively when Oley was in position to strike on corners.

“I remember last year, I got four goals scored on me in one game,” Hancock said with a laugh. “And I give 100% credit to my defense as well. … Without my defense, I would not be anything, and there would be way more than four goals scored on me this year.”

Preparation wasn’t the only piece to Hancock’s stunning performance. The hunger to avenge a 3-1 semifinal loss to the Lynx in last year stoked a fire in the Messiah commit.

“I remember playing them last year, and I hated every second of it because it was constant, constant, constant, constant, on me, on me, on me, and it was so frustrating,” Hancock said. “So, I knew that coming into this game today, it was going to be exactly like that, except it was gonna be more intense because they wanted to beat us even more than they did last year.

“And I don't know, it's still so crazy. It's just weird to me whenever I go from playing teams that we are beating like 8-0, 10-0, then coming to a team where we're gonna beat them 3-1 or 1-0 like we did with Newport. It’s very humbling.”