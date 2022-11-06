PIAA Field Hockey: Sites and times for Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg, Northern's first-round matchups

Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Northern’s PIAA field hockey first-round matchups are set for Tuesday.

The PIAA released the official 2022 brackets Sunday morning. Mechanicsburg and Northern will compete in the Class 2A field, and Boiling Springs in the Class A contingent.

Here’s a look at each local matchup with sites, times and notes.

Class 2A (bracket)

3-3 Mechanicsburg (17-4-1) at 12-1 Archbishop Carroll (14-7)

Site and time: Cardinal O’Hara High School, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Wildcats clinched their state berth with a District 3 quarterfinal win against Northern. Mechanicsburg blanked Twin Valley 9-0 to capture third place.

3-5 Northern (18-3-1) at 11-1 Pocono Mt. East (13-7)

Site and time: Pocono Mt. East High School, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Polar Bears took fifth place in the district by besting Manheim Central 4-1. Northern previously beat Ephrata 3-1 to reach the fifth-place game.

Class A (bracket)

4-3 Bloomsburg (14-7) at 3-1 Boiling Springs (22-0)

Site and time: Boiling Springs High School, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Bubblers hoisted their first district title in program history by edging Oley Valley 3-1. Boiling Springs beat Bermudian Springs, Annville-Cleona and Newport by scores of 11-0, 8-0 and 1-0 to advance to the championship tilt.