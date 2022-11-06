PIAA Field Hockey: Sites and times for Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg, Northern's first-round matchups

Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Northern’s PIAA field hockey first-round matchups are set for Tuesday.
The PIAA released the official 2022 brackets Sunday morning. Mechanicsburg and Northern will compete in the Class 2A field, and Boiling Springs in the Class A contingent.
Here’s a look at each local matchup with sites, times and notes.
3-3 Mechanicsburg (17-4-1) at 12-1 Archbishop Carroll (14-7) Site and time: Cardinal O’Hara High School, 7 p.m.
Notes: The Wildcats clinched their state berth with a District 3 quarterfinal win against Northern. Mechanicsburg blanked Twin Valley 9-0 to capture third place. 3-5 Northern (18-3-1) at 11-1 Pocono Mt. East (13-7) Site and time: Pocono Mt. East High School, 7 p.m. Notes: The Polar Bears took fifth place in the district by besting Manheim Central 4-1. Northern previously beat Ephrata 3-1 to reach the fifth-place game. 4-3 Bloomsburg (14-7) at 3-1 Boiling Springs (22-0) Site and time: Boiling Springs High School, 7 p.m. Notes: The Bubblers hoisted their first district title in program history by edging Oley Valley 3-1. Boiling Springs beat Bermudian Springs, Annville-Cleona and Newport by scores of 11-0, 8-0 and 1-0 to advance to the championship tilt.
Photos: Boiling Springs jumps on Oley Valley for District 3 Class A field hockey title
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 2.JPG
Boiling Springs celebrates after winning the District 3 Class A field hockey championship on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 1.JPG
Boiling Springs celebrates after winning the District 3 Class A field hockey championship on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 3.JPG
Boiling Springs celebrates after winning the District 3 Class A field hockey championship on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 4.JPG
Boiling Springs celebrates after scoring late in the game to help secure their win in the District 3 Class A field hockey championship against Oley Valley on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 5.JPG
Boiling Springs' Alex Bandura hits the ball across the field during the fourth quarter of their District 3 Class A field hockey championship against Oley Valley on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 6.JPG
Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin drives the ball down the field during the fourth quarter of their District 3 Class A field hockey championship against Oley Valley on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 8.JPG
Oley Valley's Molly Rothenberger, left, blocks Boiling Springs' Reese Hays, right, from getting to the ball during the fourth quarter in the District 3 Class A field hockey championship game on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 9.JPG
Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff moves the ball down the field during the third quarter of their District 3 Class A field hockey championship game against Oley Valley on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 10.JPG
Boiling Springs' Alex Bandura, back, controls the ball in front of the Oley Valley's Olivia Thompson during the third quarter in the District 3 Class A field hockey championship game on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 11.JPG
Boiling Springs' Tess Naylor, left, dribbles down the field as Oley Valley's Mia Woodard, right, applies pressure during the second quarter in the District 3 Class A field hockey championship game on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 12.JPG
Boiling Springs' Tess Naylor, left, passes the ball to a teammate as Oley Valley's Lauren Habakus, right, applies pressure during the second quarter in the District 3 Class A field hockey championship game on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 13.JPG
Boiling Springs' Shae Bennett, left, moves the ball down the field as Oley Valley's Olivia Scatamacchia, right, chases her during the second quarter of their District 3 Class A field hockey championship game on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 7.JPG
Boiling Springs Genna Bush, right, is mobbed by her teammates after scoring a goal in the fourth quarter of the District 3 Class A field hockey championship game against Oley Valley on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 14.JPG
Boiling Springs' Lexi Boyle, left, and Oley Valley's Morgan Snyder, right, chase down a loose ball during the second quarter of their District 3 Class A field hockey championship game on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 15.JPG
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reese Hays, center, scores a goal early in the first quarter of their District 3 Class A field hockey championship game against Oley Valley on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
