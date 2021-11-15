 Skip to main content
PIAA Field Hockey

PIAA Field Hockey: Previewing Mechanicsburg's semifinal game

Mechanicsburg Merion Mercy 2

Mechanicsburg's Natalie Wilson, left, hits the ball down the field in front Merion Mercy's Kerry McCormick, back, in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The PIAA Championships resume Tuesday with semifinal action, and Mechanicsburg enters the next round as the final Sentinel-area field hockey team standing.

Here’s a quick look at Wildcats' semifinal bout.

CLASS 2A

Mechanicsburg (17-6) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (19-2-1)

When/where: 7:30 p.m., Exeter Township High School

How they got there: The Wildcats outlasted Fleetwood 2-1 on a frigid and windy Saturday night at Cocalico High School’s Talon Field. Gwynedd Mercy ousted Mechanicsburg’s Mid-Penn Keystone Division rival Palmyra 2-1 in an earlier game at Talon Field Saturday.

Key players: Emily Kraber has been a menace in goal for Mechanicsburg this postseason, allowing only two goals in the state tournament. Anne Manning continues to ignite the Cats’ offensive push, punching in three of Mechanicsburg’s four goals in the team's state-tournament run.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner will draw either Twin Valley or Southern Lehigh Saturday in the Class 2A state championship. Twin Valley blanked the Wildcats 3-0 in the District 3 championship game.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

