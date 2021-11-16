PIAA Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg's historic run ends with PIAA semifinal loss to Gwynedd Mercy

READING — For 23 games this season, senior Rachel Buono broke down the Mechanicsburg field hockey huddle at the end of the night with a “one, two, three … Wildcats.”

But in the 24th game, Tuesday night's PIAA Class 2A semifinal game at Exeter Township High School in Reading, that “one, two, three … Wildcats” carried an extra weight of emotion.

She did it for one final time after Wildcats' historic season ended with a 2-1 semifinal setback to Gwynedd Mercy.

“In the last year, in the fourth quarter and that end of every game, it was always me and Emily (Kraber) screaming the cheer,” Buono said, “just leading it. It was just awesome.”

Gwynedd Mercy (20-2-1), the District 1 champion, averaged a whopping 7.2 goals per game coming into Tuesday night’s bout. The Wildcats (17-7) defense, however, hounded the Monarchs and limited their shots on goal.

But trailing by one out of the halftime break, the Monarchs struck in the third and fourth quarters to earn the win and advance to face Twin Valley for the state title Saturday.

“I can't say how proud I am of this team, and how far they've come,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said.

After a scoreless first quarter, it was the Wildcats who struck first. On just their second corner, Anne Manning passed the insert to Gracyn Catalano. Catalano quickly poked it to Sydney Aylward, who then shuffled the ball to Cam Standish.

Standish wasted no time. Taking a few steps forward, she buried the one-timer into the right corner of the cage for the 1-0 lead.

Mechanicsburg and the Monarchs ended the night with four corners apiece.

“I knew that we could score against their defense,” Brown said, “that we needed to get it in the corner just a few more times. We were right there, too. It could have gone either way, that's for sure.

“It just didn't go our way.”

Gwynedd Mercy’s first goal didn’t come until the 6:30 mark in quarter three. With the ball sent to the middle of the shooting circle, a host of Mechanicsburg defenders and Mercy’s Audrey Beck raced toward the ball. Beck beat the swarm of Wildcats, lunging with her stick and slipping it past goalkeeper Emily Kraber for the equalizer.

Kraber swiped five shots prior to the third-quarter score and finished her night with six. The Monarchs had a trio of strong takes in the first, but Kraber thwarted all three opportunities.

Mercy forward and Duke University commit Alaina McVeigh netted the go-ahead goal with 6:11 left in the contest, slashing a powerful backhanded shot between the bars and just out of Kraber’s reach.

“Emily, back there, had one heck of a game,” Brown said. “She battled and battled and so did our defense. But you could see she shined tonight because they had some really good shots on her. And we usually don't allow that.”

While Mechanicsburg’s playoff run ends in the state semifinals, the 2021 ‘Cats checked off five firsts in program history. Their first trip to the District 3 Championship, the first bid to the state tournament and the first opening-round state tournament win highlight the list.

For seniors like Buono, there was no better way to cap her high school career than with the unprecedented run. Plus, she got to take the journey with her best friends by her side.

“I'm just proud of the unity,” Buono said, “honestly, that's what I love about this team the most, is just how together we are and how we're family on and off the field. It's not just a field hockey thing. It's also in school and in person. And I think what I take away, is that how much we’ve inspired the younger generation and are advocates for girls to just play and have fun. And they see how fun it is, and they see what you can become. It’s honestly crazy how they look up to us.

“I'm just so proud of them. I can never thank them enough for making my senior year the way it is.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.