PIAA Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg bests Fleetwood 2-1, advances to 2A semifinals

To the Mechanicsburg field hockey team, it’s the two words that mean, “get the ball to the stick of prolific scorer, Anne Manning.” And it was the play call that could be easily heard from the Mechanicsburg sideline during Saturday’s frigid and windy PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinal game between the Wildcats and Fleetwood at Cocalico High School’s Talon Field.

The Wildcats didn’t convert on “Louisville two” Saturday, but that didn’t matter, because they still got the ball to their most prolific scorer.

And she delivered.

Behind Manning’s second-quarter goal and a strong defensive effort, Mechanicsburg ousted Fleetwood 2-1 Saturday, securing a bid to the state semifinals Tuesday, where it draws District 1 opponent Gwynedd Mercy — a 2-1 winner over Palmyra earlier Saturday afternoon — at a site and time to be determined.

“It was massive,” Manning said of her goal, “because we had been just pounding it, and we couldn't get anything. So, getting a goal really helped bring our composure back. We were getting a little frantic. So, the goal just brought us back together and made us a little calmer.”

With wind gusts reaching upward of 40 mph and temperatures dipping below 40 degrees as the sun set behind the Talon Field bleachers, the ability to generate a steady attack became near impossible. Neither team gained an advantage in the first quarter, resulting in zeros across the board.

It wasn’t until the second that the Wildcats snapped the scoreless tie, as Manning planted her shot into the back of the cage off an assist from Cam Standish. As goalkeeper Elizabeth Miller crept up in the shooting circle, it presented the perfect window for Manning to whistle her shot through.

“It was just open,” Manning said with a laugh. “I got it, I didn't really expect to get it, but I got it and I saw that the post player had left me, so I just put it in. It's something that we do in practice a little bit.”

It was the dagger that swung the pendulum in Mechanicsburg’s favor.

“It definitely set the tone,” Wildcat head coach Tonya Brown said. “We dominated after she scored. We really dominated, and it just builds confidence. It builds a sense of ‘We belong here’ in case there's any question whatsoever in their minds. It just builds a confidence level, and it's one of our goals. It's a check off the list.”

Holding the 1-0 edge out of halftime, the Wildcats dug in as Fleetwood began to develop its offensive pressure. The Tigers tallied runs down both sides of the field, but the Mechanicsburg back line of Rachel Buono, Emma Fissel and Casey Tyrell countered with its share of defensive presence.

And when the Tiger attack did push through the final line of defense, senior Emily Kraber was waiting in goal. Kraber finished the night five saves, including a momentous diving stop with two minutes remaining in the contest.

“It was a huge save,” Brown said. “There was nobody between the girl taking that shot on that corner, and it was really, really close. But that's what Emily does.”

Fleetwood did eventually place a dash on the scoreboard thanks to a fourth-quarter score from Casey Lynn DeWald. However, it came after Gracyn Catalano punched in the Cats’ second goal just a minute prior on another assist from Manning.

While she didn’t find the cage, Standish helped push the pace Saturday, using an arsenal of on-the-move passes and balanced dribbling, while always looking for an open teammate upfield. Mechanicsburg also overcame adversity throughout the 60 minutes, playing down for about 10 minutes amid three yellow cards and one green card.

“We knew it wasn’t gonna be easy, and after all those cards were thrown at us, it was a lot to adjust to,” Standish said, “but we continued to talk on the field and worked together, and worked through whatever we had to do.”

With the win, the Wildcats continue to rewrite the Mechanicsburg history books, adding the first state semifinal berth in program history to their collective list. They also remain the last Mechanicsburg program standing in the state playoffs after the girls soccer team fell to Plum to 2-1 in Hollidaysburg Saturday afternoon.

The unprecedented run had not yet set in.

“It’s awesome,” Manning said. “It's a lot of pressure to be the last one standing, but it's still something we can handle and we’re prepared for, especially going into Tuesday. We know that's going to be a really hard game because, well, we were here to see them play. But it's great to be the last people representing Mechanicsburg.”

