PIAA Field Hockey: Expected winter weather forces postponements of Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg's semifinal games

With a winter weather advisory in effect across central Pennsylvania, and rain expected Tuesday afternoon and into the night, PIAA officials have postponed all field hockey and boys and girls soccer semifinal contests to Wednesday.

Among the postponements are Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg’s Class A and 2A field hockey matchups. The Bubblers were scheduled to face Central Columbia at 5 p.m. at Tulpehocken High School while the Wildcats were slated to square off with Villa Maria at Governor Mifflin High School at 7 p.m.

Both games will be played Wednesday at the same times and sites.

Follow @eby_sports for updates on Boiling Springs vs. Central Columbia, and @Mayflies for updates on Mechanicsburg vs. Villa Maria, Wednesday on Twitter.