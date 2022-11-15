PIAA Field Hockey: Expected winter weather forces postponements of Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg's semifinal games

Boiling Springs defeated Oley Valley 3-1 in the District 3 Class A field hockey championship
Christian Eby
With a winter weather advisory in effect across central Pennsylvania, and rain expected Tuesday afternoon and into the night, PIAA officials have postponed all field hockey and boys and girls soccer semifinal contests to Wednesday.
Among the postponements are Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg’s Class A and 2A field hockey matchups. The Bubblers were scheduled to face Central Columbia at 5 p.m. at Tulpehocken High School while the Wildcats were slated to square off with Villa Maria at Governor Mifflin High School at 7 p.m.
Both games will be played Wednesday at the same times and sites.
Follow @eby_sports for updates on Boiling Springs vs. Central Columbia, and @Mayflies for updates on Mechanicsburg vs. Villa Maria, Wednesday on Twitter.
Photos: Boiling Springs field hockey blanks Newport in PIAA Class A quarterfinal
Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, center, celebrates after scoring a goal in the third quarter of their game on Saturday against Newport in the State Class A quarterfinal game at Lower Dauphin Middle School
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in the third quarter of their game on Saturday against Newport in the State Class A quarterfinal game at Lower Dauphin Middle School
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Shea Bennett, right, controls the ball in front of Newport's Claire Weidenhammer during the first quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Kylie Rife, back, passes the ball during the first quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game against Newport on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Shea Bennett, back, controls the ball in front of Newport's Molly Wright during the first quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newport's Sophia Lawler, left, looks for room around Boiling Springs' Kate Yenser, right, during the first quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Reese Hays, right, controls the ball in front of Newport's Adalynn Smith during the first quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Shae Bennett, right, drives the ball down the field as Newport's Adalynn Smith applies pressure during the second quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Reese Hays, right, drives the ball down the field during the second quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game against Newport on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin, left, looks for room around Newport's Kylah Conrad during the first quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, left, and Newport's Kylah Conrad battle for control of the ball during the third quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Alex Bandura, left, chases a loose ball during the third quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game against Newport on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Newport's Sophia Lawler, left, looks for room around Boiling Springs' Kate Yenser, right, during the first quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
