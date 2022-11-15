 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIAA Field Hockey

PIAA Field Hockey: Expected winter weather forces postponements of Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg's semifinal games

  • Updated
  • 0
Boiling Springs Newport 4.JPG

Boiling Springs' Kylie Rife, back, passes the ball during the first quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game against Newport on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Boiling Springs defeated Oley Valley 3-1 in the District 3 Class A field hockey championship

With a winter weather advisory in effect across central Pennsylvania, and rain expected Tuesday afternoon and into the night, PIAA officials have postponed all field hockey and boys and girls soccer semifinal contests to Wednesday.

Among the postponements are Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg’s Class A and 2A field hockey matchups. The Bubblers were scheduled to face Central Columbia at 5 p.m. at Tulpehocken High School while the Wildcats were slated to square off with Villa Maria at Governor Mifflin High School at 7 p.m.

Both games will be played Wednesday at the same times and sites.

Follow @eby_sports for updates on Boiling Springs vs. Central Columbia, and @Mayflies for updates on Mechanicsburg vs. Villa Maria, Wednesday on Twitter. 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

