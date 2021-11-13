PIAA Field Hockey: Conestoga tops Cumberland Valley 2-1 in Class 3A quarterfinals

READING — As the clouds grew darker, the wind picked up speed and the rain fell harder late in the first quarter of Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinal game at Exeter Township High School, the Conestoga field hockey team maximized its attack against Cumberland Valley.

The Eagles controlled the possession for much of the opening minutes of the game, but the Pioneers flipped the script around the midpoint of the first frame, collecting four corner opportunities, but they were unable to convert on any.

It was at the 2:40 mark in the first when Conestoga finally lifted the lid, as Kate Galica got her stick on the ball and whisked it to the back of the cage for the contest’s opening score. That goal, paired with a haymaker in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter, pushed the Pioneers past the Eagles, 2-1, and into Tuesday’s semifinal round against Emmaus, which defeated Methacton earlier Saturday morning, 2-1.

“We did not play our best today,” CV head coach Ashley Hooper said. “I think the weather definitely was a factor for both teams, but we let it get to us a little bit more than they did. We weren't really connecting on our passes like we usually do and Conestoga just played better for longer. When we had our corners, we couldn't execute on them, which is unfortunate because, usually, we're pretty good at corners.

“But overall, they've had a great season. We're proud of the team.”

Trailing 1-0 out of the halftime break, Cumberland Valley forced the Pioneers to play their speed in the third quarter. The pouring rain, subpar temperatures and slick turf field minimized the opportunities for strong and crisp passes throughout the course of the match, but the Eagles struck at the midpoint of the third to knot the game at one apiece.

Off a corner, the Eagles utilized their unselfish play by the passing the ball from teammate to teammate. KK Sauve received the first touch on the insert, dished it Taylor Whitehead, who then flicked it to Mia Boardman. Boardman rolled the equalizer over Conestoga goalkeeper Alex Lemore’s right arm pad.

“I was just so tired of all the opportunities that we had and that it wasn't working, that I just knew that I had to do whatever it was,” Boardman said, “and even though it was a pretty sloppy goal, I just hit it as hard as I could, and it just happened.”

With the teams trading offensive swings in the early part of the fourth, the Pioneers netted what proved to be the game-clinching goal with 7:11 remaining. As the ball danced between the swarm of players in the shooting circle, Ashlyn Carey gathered possession and smacked it between the bars.

Despite the two goals allowed, CV netminder Grace Meinke withstood constant pressure from the Conestoga offense across the 60 minutes of play. She swiped away five shots and consistently moved in front of Conestoga’s forwards to tally kick saves.

The Pioneers totaled 15 corners Saturday compared to the Eagles’ four.

“[This was] definitely Grace's best game in goal for us this year,” Hooper said, “and we knew that we needed her to step up and have a really good game. We've been lucky this season. We haven't had many shots against us. So, she hasn't had to step up a lot. But it was great to see her have a very good game today.”

While Saturday marked as the end of the road to the Eagles’ 2021 season, it was the program’s first trip to the state quarterfinals since 2014. Plus, going blow for blow against a Conestoga team that remains undefeated in Keystone State play — its only loss was against New Jersey program Oak Knoll in the MAX Field Hockey National Invitational in September — spoke volumes.

For seniors like Boardman, the loss is tough to swallow, but she said there’s so much to be proud of, looking back on the full scope of her high school career.

The Eagles felt they gave it their all every time they stepped foot on the pitch.

“I think that our biggest takeaway,” Boardman said, “is honestly that if you aren't ready to give it your all, then don't give it anything, because everyone here was always ready to go 100%. That's why our motto of the season was never settle, and we never wanted to settle even if we were down in the last minute. We were still fighting as hard as we could.

“I just think that even though it's over, it's bittersweet because it was a lot of fun.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

