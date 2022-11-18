PIAA Field Hockey: Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg vie for programs' 1st state titles

The Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg field hockey teams have made history.

But there’s more to be had.

The Bubblers and Wildcats will play in their first-ever state championship games Saturday at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. The District 3 champion Bubblers square off against District 2’s top seed, Wyoming Area, in the Class A tilt while the Wildcats tussle with Mid-Penn Keystone rival Palmyra for the fourth time this fall in the 2A matchup.

Before Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg attempt to strike state gold, here’s a look into each matchup:

Class A

Boiling Springs (25-0) vs. Wyoming Area (22-2)

When and where: 11 a.m., Chapman Field.

How they got here: The Bubblers and Warriors’ ticket to the state final didn’t come without a dose of high blood pressure. Boiling Springs outlasted Central Columbia 1-0 in Wednesday’s semifinals thanks to a Reagan Eickhoff goal 30 seconds into overtime. Wyoming produced its own snap-shot win, ousting Oley Valley 3-2 on a Bianca Pizano penalty stroke with no time left in regulation.

Number to know: 1. The number has several branches to it for the Bubblers. It’s Boiling Springs’ first state championship appearance, and the Bubblers have the opportunity to capture their first state title. But Bubbletown stands alone in one specific category — the team's record. With Emmaus’ 2-1 loss to Wilson in the 3A semifinals Wednesday, which broke a 69-game winning streak for the Hornets, Boiling Springs is the last-standing undefeated team in Pennsylvania.

Boiling Springs player to watch: Zoe Collins. It was Eickhoff who delivered the finishing touch Wednesday night, but it wouldn’t have happened without the help of her fellow senior midfielder. Collins carried the ball the near length of the field at the start of the extra period and slid the game-deciding pass to Eickhoff.

Wyoming Area player to watch: Pizano. She not only had her stick on the game-clinching goal for the Warriors, but pushed across the game’s first score in the first quarter. Pizano is third on the team in goals (15), behind Lyla Rehill (23) and Alexys Moore (16). She leads Wyoming with 11 assists.

Additional notes: The Bubblers have allowed one goal across their seven games this postseason, and four total for the season. Oley Valley was a common opponent between the Bubblers and Warriors, with Boiling Springs defeating the Lynx 3-1 in the District 3 championship. Wyoming avenged state semifinal losses to Oley Valley in 2019 and 2021 with its win Wednesday.

Class 2A

Mechanicsburg (20-4-1) vs. Palmyra (20-2-2)

When and where: 1 p.m., Chapman Field.

How they got here: With less than three minutes to play Wednesday, Cam Standish collected a rebounded shot and buried the go-ahead goal for Mechanicsburg, lifting the Wildcats to a 1-0 semifinal victory over Villa Maria. Palmyra took care of business in the other 2A semifinal, dispatching Gwynedd Mercy 3-1.

Number to know: 101. Standish had scored her 100th career point at a pivotal point in Mechanicsburg’s quarterfinal win against Crestwood, boosting the Wildcats to a 2-1 lead with four minutes left in the game. But point No. 101 came at an even more clutch time Wednesday, as her go-ahead goal ultimately launched the Wildcats to their first PIAA final berth.

Mechanicsburg player to watch: Casey Tyrell. With Tyrell quarterbacking the Mechanicsburg back line, the Wildcats bent but didn’t break against a Hurricane outfit Wednesday that ramped up the pressure in the second half. The Appalachian State signee, along with Emma Fissel and Kate Engle, will be tasked with keeping the Palmyra attack at bay Saturday.

Palmyra player to watch: Olivia Kirkpatrick. The Liberty pledge is the heart and soul of the Palmyra club. Kirkpatrick blasted in a pair of goals in the Cougars’ PIAA quarterfinal win against Twin Valley and is arguably the team’s most prominent passer.

Additional notes: For a program that checked off five firsts a season ago, the Wildcats have made more history with this year’s state final run. This is the first team across all Mechanicsburg sports to reach a state championship game in a bracketed format.

Palmyra has gotten the better of Mechanicsburg in their previous three meetings this season. The Cougars snagged two wins, including a 2-1 victory in the District 3 semifinals, and tied in the other. Palmyra is vying for its fourth state championship and is making its ninth title appearance.