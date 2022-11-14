PIAA Field Hockey: Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg on the doorstep of history in Tuesday's semifinals

With rain expected to cover central Pennsylvania Tuesday night, the Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg field hockey teams hope for goals to pour in during their PIAA semifinal matches.

The Bubblers and Wildcats, the last-standing teams in the Sentinel area, are set for the semifinals. The Bubblers travel to Tulpehocken for a Class A game against Central Columbia while the Wildcats return to Governor Mifflin for a meeting with Villa Maria in the Class 2A tournament.

Here’s a look into each matchup:

Class 2A

Mechanicsburg (19-4-1) vs. Villa Maria (18-6)

When and where: 7 p.m., Governor Mifflin High School, 101 South Waverly Street, Shillington.

How they got here: Mechanicsburg needed overtime to escape Crestwood in Saturday’s quarterfinals with a 3-2 decision. Gracyn Catalano punched in the Wildcats’ golden goal. Villa Maria also required an extra period to top Hershey 2-1.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner will face either Gwynedd Mercy or Palmyra in the Class 2A championship Saturday at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field at 1 p.m..

Number to know: 2. When it comes to crunch time, the Wildcats don’t crumble under pressure. Mechanicsburg has found itself in three overtime affairs this season and collected two wins and one tie. The 3-2 winning effort Saturday was the first overtime contest of the playoffs for the ‘Cats, who also defeated Red Land 2-1 in extra time during the regular season.

Player to watch: Cam Standish. The recent Ohio State signee had her fingerprints all over the Wildcats’ win Saturday. Standish recorded her 100th career point on a late fourth-quarter goal and notched an assist on one of Catalano’s two scores.

Additional notes: Mechanicsburg is making its second straight PIAA semifinal appearance. A win Tuesday would push the ‘Cats to their first state final in program history. The Hurricanes have reached the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

Class A

Boiling Springs (24-0) vs. Central Columbia (19-4)

When and where: 5 p.m., Tulpehocken High School, 430 New Schaefferstown Road, Bernville.

How they got here: Boiling Springs edged Newport for the second time this postseason in Saturday’s quarterfinals with a 1-0 decision. Reagan Eickhoff delivered the game-winning goal. Central Columbia fought for a 1-0 victory in overtime against District 1 champion New Hope-Solebury.

Up next: The winner will advance to the state final Saturday at Chapman Field at 11 a.m. Wyoming Area or Oley Valley, which Boiling Springs topped in the District 3 championship, will be the opponent.

Number to know: 0. The Bubblers’ knack for posting shutouts has extended to the PIAA playoffs. Newport was the second team to be kept off the board in the tournament, following Boiling Springs’ 3-0 blanking of Bloomsburg in the first round. The Bubblers had registered 15 shutouts during the regular season and another trio in the District 3 playoffs.

Player to watch: Reagan Eickhoff. The senior midfielder and Buckeye pledge is the engine that drives the Boiling Springs attack. Along with firing off the Bubblers’ lone goal Saturday, she scored one of three against Bloomsburg and has piled up 40 total on the season.

Additional notes: Boiling Springs would book its first-ever trip to the state championship with a win Tuesday. The Bubblers remain one of two undefeated teams in Pennsylvania, sharing the throne with Emmaus (25-0). The Bluejays, who were the District 4 runners-up, split their regular-season series with Bloomsburg, dropping a 2-1 decision and claiming a 2-0 win.