PIAA Field Hockey: Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg, Northern settle in for quarterfinal games

Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Northern are one step closer to hoisting a PIAA field hockey title.

But the Bubblers, Wildcats and Polar Bears have several more humps to clear, including quarterfinal matchups scheduled for Saturday. Mechanicsburg and Northern draw Class 2A games against Crestwood and Gwynedd Mercy while Boiling Springs renews a rematch with Newport in the Class A field.

Ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal scraps, here’s a preview into each local contest.

Class 2A

Mechanicsburg (18-4-1) vs. Crestwood (14-7)When and where: 1 p.m., at Governor Mifflin High School, 101 S. Waverly St., Shillington.

How they got here: The Wildcats invaded Cardinal O’Hara High School in the PIAA first round and blasted Archbishop Carroll 5-1. Crestwood edged West Chester East in a tighter 3-1 contest at home.

Next up: The winner will face either Villa Maria Academy or Hershey in Tuesday’s semifinal round.

Number to know: 3. That’s the number of goals the Wildcats have permitted in the postseason. The first two came in a district semifinal loss to Palmyra and the other against the Patriots after Mechanicsburg had built a 5-0 lead.

Player to watch: Anne Manning. After a back injury limited her during the regular season, the Saint Joseph’s commit has returned to top-notch form with six goals in five postseason games, including a hat trick in the district third-place game against Twin Valley and a pair against Archbishop Carroll.

Additional notes: A win Saturday would send the Wildcats to their second straight semifinal. Mechanicsburg and Crestwood are familiar foes, having squared off in the Big Spring Tournament at the start of the 2022 season. The Wildcats blanked the Comets 1-0 in the first meeting.

Northern (19-3-1) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (17-4-1) When and where: 11 a.m., Penn Manor High School’s Comet Field, Millersville Road, Lancaster.

How they got here: The Polar Bears eked out a 1-0 victory against Pocono Mt. East in Tuesday’s first round. Gwynedd trounced Benjamin Rush 17-0.

Next up: The winner will meet either Palmyra or Twin Valley in the semifinals.

Number to know: 6. Since a district quarterfinal loss to Mechanicsburg, Northern’s margin of victory has been six goals over its last three matchups. The Polar Bears defeated Ephrata 3-1 and Manheim Central 4-1 prior to the PIAA first-round victory over Pocono.

Player to watch: MJ Simpson. Simpson lifted the Polar Bears in the first round, pocketing Tuesday’s lone goal.

Additional notes: In last year’s semifinals, Gwynedd eliminated Mechanicsburg from the state tournament with a 2-1 decision.

Class A

Newport (17-5) vs. Boiling Springs (23-0) When and where: 11 a.m., Lower Dauphin Middle School, 251 Quarry Road, Hummelstown.

How they got here: The Bubblers shut out District 4 representative Bloomsburg 3-0 in Bubbletown. The Buffaloes gouged the Ellis School 8-0.

What’s next?: A trip to the semifinals awaits the winner opposite New Hope or Central Columbia.

Number to know: 2. With Pine-Richland falling to Manheim Township in 3A first-round play, Boiling Springs is just one of two remaining undefeated teams in the state. The other is Emmaus, which improved its record to 24-0 with a 4-1 victory over Methacton Tuesday.

Player to watch: Reese Hays. The junior helped the Bubblers overcome a sluggish start Tuesday by scoring the first two Boiling Springs goals in the third quarter. It wasn’t the first time this postseason she’s shifted the Bubblers into high gear, having buried Bubbletown’s first goal 22 seconds into the District 3 championship win over Oley Valley.

Additional notes: The Buffaloes were one of four teams to succumb to the Bubblers in their historic district tournament run. In the semifinals, Boiling Springs outlasted Newport in a 1-0 triumph. Tuesday’s win over Bloomsburg secured Boiling Springs its 19th shutout of the season. It has outscored opponents 152-4.