PIAA Field Hockey: Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg, Northern look to kickstart title push Tuesday

Some high school field hockey teams view the PIAA tournament as the third part of the season or a time when the records reset to 0-0.

It's the time of the year when any of the qualifying teams can make an unprecedented run, regardless of seeding. Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Northern aim to make their own runs when they open state tournament play Tuesday with first-round action.

Here’s a look into each local matchup ahead of Tuesday:

Class 2A

Mechanicsburg (17-4-1) at Archbishop Carroll (14-7)

Where and when: Cardinal O’Hara High School, 1701 Sproul Road, Springfield, 1 p.m.

How they got here: Mechanicsburg captured third place in the District 3 tournament by blanking Twin Valley 9-0 in Saturday’s third-place game. The Wildcats previously defeated Lampeter-Strasburg 8-0 and Northern 5-0 in the first two rounds before falling to eventual district champion Palmyra 2-1 in the semifinals. Archbishop Carroll blasted Benjamin Rush 11-0 in the District 12 championship after reaching the title tilt with a 1-0 win over Cardinal O’Hara in the Philadelphia Catholic League championship.

Next up: The winner advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals and will draw the winner between Crestwood and West Chester East.

Player to watch: Gracyn Catalano. The Mechanicsburg senior and Lock Haven commit has paced the Wildcat offensive barrage this postseason, pocketing 10 of the team's 23 goals. Catalano scored five goals and notched her 100th career point in the victory over L-S and added another two against the Polar Bears. After being held scoreless against the Cougars, Catalano poured a hat trick on the Raiders.

Number to know: 23. Despite its setback to Palmyra, Mechanicsburg has been on an offensive surge this postseason, burying 23 goals. The Wildcats’ nine scores against Twin Valley tied a season high, matching 9-1 and 9-0 wins over Dover and Big Spring during the regular season.

Additional notes: Mechanicsburg is making its second straight PIAA tournament appearance. The Wildcats reached the semifinal round a season ago, the longest run in program history. ... Archbishop Carroll defeated Hershey 3-2 in the first round of states last year before falling 5-0 to eventual state champion Twin Valley.

Northern (18-3-1) at Pocono Mt. East (13-7)

Where and when: Pocono Mt. East High School, 231 Pocono Mountain School Road, Swiftwater, 7 p.m.

How they got here: After falling to Mechanicsburg in the district quarterfinals, Northern topped Ephrata 3-1 and Manheim Central 4-1 to secure fifth place in District 3. The Polar Bears outlasted Red Land 3-2 in overtime in first-round play. ... Pocono Mt. East lifted its first-ever District 11 title with a 1-0 victory over Southern Lehigh.

Next up: The winner will meet the winner between Gwynedd Mercy and Benjamin Rush in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Players to watch: Evelyn Morris and Lillian Fringer have been the one-two punch for the Northern attack this postseason. They have both either scored or assisted in each of the Polar Bears’ playoff games. Morris has pocketed three goals and one assist while Fringer also has three goals and two helpers.

Number to know: 9. In Saturday’s fifth-place game, Northern senior goalkeeper Gwen Baublitz stopped nine Baron shots. In the first-round victory over the Patriots, she collected six saves.

Additional notes: Like the Wildcats, the Polar Bears are making back-to-back PIAA tournament appearances. Northern was knocked out in last year’s first round, suffering a 1-0 loss to Southern Lehigh.

Class A

Bloomsburg (14-7) at Boiling Springs (22-0)

Where and when: Boiling Springs High School, 6 p.m.

How they got here: Boiling Springs marched through the first three rounds of the district playoffs with shutouts over Bermudian Springs (11-0), Annville-Cleona (8-0) and Newport (1-0). The Bubblers hoisted their first district title in program history Saturday after a 3-1 triumph against Oley Valley in Saturday's title game. ... Bloomsburg defeated Line Mountain 1-0 to finish third in District 4.

Next up: The winner moves on to face either Newport or The Ellis School in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Player to watch: Alex Bandura. Boiling Springs' strength is its depth with a slew of players showcasing the ability to put the ball in the back of the cage at any given moment. Bandura has been one of many unsung heroes in the Bubblers’ historic run. The junior midfielder carries a stat line of one goal, three assists and one defensive save across the four-game stretch and has scored 17 total goals this season.

Number to know: 4. Through its 22 games, Boiling Springs has allowed a total four goals and no more than one in an individual game. Not even 10-time district champion Oley Valley could break through for more than one goal on the Bubblers, who have outscored their opponents 149-4.

Additional notes: Boiling Springs looks to improve on its PIAA quarterfinal bid from a year ago, when Wyoming Seminary ousted the Bubblers 5-1 en route to a state title. The Bubblers are the last-standing undefeated team in the Class A field and just one of three remaining in Pennsylvania, alongside Emmaus (23-0) and Pine-Richland (19-0-1).