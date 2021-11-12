 Skip to main content
PIAA Field Hockey: A look at Saturday's quarterfinal matchups for 3 local teams

CV LD Field Hockey 8

Cumberland Valley's Sammi Blocher, left, drives the ball down the field as Lower Dauphin's Emmy McCulley applies pressure during the fourth quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship Saturday at Landis Field in Lower Paxton Township.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The PIAA Championships for field hockey are scheduled to resume with quarterfinal games Saturday, as Cumberland Valley (Class 3A) Mechanicsburg (Class 2A) and Boiling Springs (Class A) look to forge on in their respective brackets.

Here's a quick look at their quarterfinal matchups.

CLASS 3A

Cumberland Valley (17-4) vs. Conestoga (21-1)

When/where: noon at Exeter Township High School

How they got there: The Eagles put a 9-0 stomping on District 12’s Northeast Tuesday in the first round. Conestoga blanked fellow District 1 foe Kennett 1-0.

Key players: Sammi Blocher and KK Sauvé were CV’s go-to scorers in the regular season, tallying 13 and 11 goals apiece.

Next up: Saturday's winner faces either District 11 champion Emmaus or Methacton, the fourth-place team out of District 1, in Tuesday's semifinals.

Note: With the 9-0 landslide, the Eagles reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

CLASS 2A

Mechanicsburg (16-4) vs. Fleetwood (19-5)

When/where: 4 p.m. at Cocalico High School

How they got there: The Wildcats outlasted District 1’s Merion Mercy 2-1 Tuesday night at John H. Frederick Field at Memorial Park. The Tigers rushed past WPIAL champion Penn Trafford 4-0.

PIAA Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg outlasts Merion Mercy 2-1 in first round, earns 1st state tournament win

Key players: Slowing down Anne Manning will be a key for the Tigers, as the recent Saint Joseph’s University commit fired the pair of goals in Tuesday night’s first-round triumph.

Next up: Saturday's winner advances to face either District 1 champion Gwynedd-Mercy or District 3 No. 3 seed Palmyra in Tuesday's semifinals.

Note: Mechanicsburg continues to make history, having recently won its first-ever state game Tuesday.

CLASS A

Boiling Springs (20-3) vs. Wyoming Seminary (19-2)

When/where: 2 p.m. at Selinsgrove High School

How they got there: The Bubblers blanked New Hope on the road Tuesday 3-0.

Key players: Ohio State University pledge Reagan Eickhoff has gone cage hunting this postseason, netting 10 goals across Boiling Springs five-game tilt.

Next up: The advancing team meets either District 3 runner-up Greenwood or District 4 runner-up Line Mountain in Tuesday's semifinals.

Note: The Bubblers continue their playoff push after losing the opportunity to compete last year due to a COVID-19-related shutdown.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

