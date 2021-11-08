PIAA Field Hockey: 4 local teams begin their state tournament tilt Tuesday

After a highly-competitive District 3 field hockey postseason, which concluded Saturday, the PIAA state championships are knocking on the door.

Tuesday afternoon, four Sentinel-area teams begin their respective charge at a state crown, spanning across three classifications (3A, 2A and A). Cumberland Valley (3A), Mechanicsburg and Northern (2A) and Boiling Springs (A) account for the Sentinel-area field.

Here’s a look into the four Midstate teams ahead of Tuesday’s slate of games.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Tuesday’s matchup; vs. 12-1 Northeast

Location and time: Arcadia University, 450 S Easton Rd, Glenside, PA 19038, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley’s key players: KK Sauvé, sr.; Mia Boardman, sr.; Jenna Herbster, jr.; Sammi Blocher, jr.; Grace Meinke, jr.; Caylin Donlevy, so.; Sidney Krebs, jr.; Taylor Whitehead, jr.; Caroline Prokop, jr.; McKenzie Smith, jr.; Erin Hoffman, so.; Courtney Lenderman, fr.; Morgan Smeltz, fr.

Northeast key players: No roster available

The scoop: Coming off their first district final appearance in program history, a 3-0 loss to 15-time champion Lower Dauphin, the Eagles draw District 12 titleholder Northeast (12-3) Tuesday on the road. CV (16-4) blanked both of its previous district opponents, State College and Central York, 3-0 and 2-0.

Sammi Blocher and KK Sauvé were CV’s leading goal-getters during the regular season as Blocher found the cage on 13 occasions and Sauvé, 11. Mia Boardman was third in command, scoring seven goals. Junior Grace Meinke was rock-solid between the pipes, netting 38 saves. On defense, University of Massachusetts commit Jenna Herbster fueled the Eagles back line.

MECHANICSBURG

Tuesday’s matchup: vs. 1-3 Merion Mercy

Location and time: Memorial Park, Memorial Park Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg key players: Emily Kraber, sr.; Rachel Buono, sr.; Cam Standish, jr.; Gracyn Catalano, jr.; Sydney Aylward, jr.; Anne Manning, jr.; Casey Tyrrell, jr.; Lauren Mark, jr.; Natalie Wilson, jr.; Emma Fissel, jr.; Alana Shimp, so.

Merion Mercy key players: Mallory McHale, sr.; Monica Paschos, sr.; Kelly O’Connor, sr.; Brynn Donnelly, sr.; Moira Vaughan, sr.; Catherine Voegele, sr.

The scoop: Similar to the Eagles, Mechanicsburg (15-6) made its first district championship dance in program history Saturday. The Wildcats fell to Twin Valley 3-0. Owner of the No. 2 seed out of District 3, thanks to a 3-1 upset of No. 1 seed Palmyra in the semifinals, Mechanicsburg hosts Philadelphia-area school and District 1’s No. 3-ranked team Merion Mercy (16-5) Tuesday at John H. Frederick Field.

Passing has long been the catalyst to the Wildcats’ offensive success this season and it translated to 15 goals across their four-game district tilt. Ohio State University pledge Cam Standish paced the Wildcats with 12 goals during the regular season while Gracyn Catalano had nine and Sydney Aylward and Anne Manning struck for eight. Manning also contributed 10 assists to the cause. Goalkeeper Emily Kraber totaled 69 saves.

NORTHERN

Tuesday’s matchup: vs. 11-1 Southern Lehigh

Location and time: Whitehall High School, 3108 St Stephens Ln, Whitehall, PA 18052, 5 p.m.

Northern’s key players: Brynn Crouse, sr.; Olvia Caparelli, sr.; Ella Still, sr.; Olivia Morris, sr.; Rebekah Wiley, sr.; Kayla Sloan, sr.; Abigail Simpson, sr.; Lillian Fringer, jr.; Gwen Baublitz, jr.; Olivia Anderson, fr.; Evelyn Morris, jr.

Southern Lehigh’s key players: Iris Gluck, sr.; Riley MacIntosh, sr.; Lana Hughes, jr.; Reese MacIntosh, so.

The scoop: Northern (18-4) enters Tuesday’s state bout as the No. 4 seed from the District 3 circuit. The Polar Bears make the 1 hour, 45-minute drive to Whitehall High School Tuesday where they’ll be greeted by District 11 champion and unbeaten Southern Lehigh (21-0).

The Polar Bears fit the bill on both sides of the ball this year, vanquishing their opposition 109-8 over their 19-game regular-season slate. Duke University commit Brynn Crouse was dubbed Northern’s do-it-all player, and arguably one of the most prolific players in the state, firing Mid-Penn Conference-bests in goals (28) and assists (19). Crouse’s teammate and fellow senior, Abigail Simpson, also slipped 19 shots past opposing netminders. In the cage, goalie Gwen Baublitz swiped 29 shots.

BOILING SPRINGS

Tuesday’s matchup: vs. 1-1 New Hope

Location and time: New Hope-Solebury School District, 180 W Bridge St, New Hope, PA 18938, 6 p.m.

Boiling Springs’ key players: Genna Bush, jr.; Reagan Eickhoff, jr.; Shae Bennett, jr.; Lexi Hanlin, jr.; Eva Hancock, jr.; Zoe Collins, jr.; Alex Bandura, so.; Reese Hays, so.

New Hope’s key players: Jessica Kinker, sr.; Kathryn Thistlewaite, sr.; Lydia Eastburn, sr.; Avery Mendola jr.; Sophia Cozza, jr.

The scoop: The third area team to advance through the district fray, and the second to face a District 1 program, Boiling Springs (19-3) squares off against New Hope (16-2-1) Tuesday in Lions territory. The Bubblers have momentum in their favor, being the only area crew to find the win column Saturday, a 5-0 blanking of Lancaster Mennonite for District 3’s third seed.

Finding the back of the cage has come at a surplus for the Bubblers this fall. Reagan Eickhoff, Genna Bush and Reese Hays each cracked double-digit totals in goals — Eickhoff paving the way with 13, Bush 12 and Hays 10. Sophomore phenom Alex Bandura also flicked nine shots between the posts. In goal, Eva Hancock sent back 36 shots, and assists wise, Eickhoff spread the wealth, tallying a dozen.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

