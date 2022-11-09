PIAA announces sites and times for Saturday's field hockey and soccer quarterfinals

The PIAA updated its brackets Wednesday morning and afternoon with sites and times for Saturday's quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams in field hockey and girls soccer.

In the Class A field hockey bracket, District 3 champion Boiling Springs faces Newport, the District 3 fourth-place entry, at 11 a.m. at Lower Dauphin middle school. The Bubblers defeated the Buffaloes when the programs met in the district semifinals Nov. 2.

On the bottom half of the bracket, Northern – the No. 5 seed from District 3 – meets Gwynedd-Mercy at 11 a.m. at Penn Manor.

The Class 2A quarterfinals feature a pair of local teams traveling east. Mechanicsburg, the District 3 bronze medalist, takes on Crestwood in a match scheduled for 1 p.m. at Governor Mifflin.

The girls state girls soccer quarterfinals feature a local doubleheader at Tulpehocken. First up is a Class A matchup between District 3 champion Camp Hill and District 3 runner-up Southern Columbia scheduled for noon. The Lions defeated the Tigers 6-2 when the two teams met during the regular season in Catawissa.

Following the Class A semifinal is a Class 2A semifinal featuring District 3 runner-up Trinity and District 4 champion Central Columbia scheduled for 2 p.m.

Saturday's quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals in their respective brackets scheduled for Tuesday with matchups, sites and times to be determined.