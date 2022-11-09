 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PIAA Championships

PIAA announces sites and times for Saturday's field hockey and soccer quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Boiling Springs Field Hockey 6.JPG

Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin drives the ball down the field during the fourth quarter of their District 3 Class A field hockey championship against Oley Valley on Saturday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.

Shaw scored with 1:51 left in the game's second overtime to give the Lions a 1-0 victory in their state playoff opener.

The PIAA updated its brackets Wednesday morning and afternoon with sites and times for Saturday's quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams in field hockey and girls soccer.

In the Class A field hockey bracket, District 3 champion Boiling Springs faces Newport, the District 3 fourth-place entry, at 11 a.m. at Lower Dauphin middle school. The Bubblers defeated the Buffaloes when the programs met in the district semifinals Nov. 2.

On the bottom half of the bracket, Northern – the No. 5 seed from District 3 – meets Gwynedd-Mercy at 11 a.m. at Penn Manor.

The Class 2A quarterfinals feature a pair of local teams traveling east. Mechanicsburg, the District 3 bronze medalist, takes on Crestwood in a match scheduled for 1 p.m. at Governor Mifflin. 

Boiling Springs hits its stride late, blanks Bloomsburg 3-0 for PIAA field hockey 1st-round triumph

The girls state girls soccer quarterfinals feature a local doubleheader at Tulpehocken. First up is a Class A matchup between District 3 champion Camp Hill and District 3 runner-up Southern Columbia scheduled for noon. The Lions defeated the Tigers 6-2 when the two teams met during the regular season in Catawissa. 

People are also reading…

Following the Class A semifinal is a Class 2A semifinal featuring District 3 runner-up Trinity and  District 4 champion Central Columbia scheduled for 2 p.m.

Saturday's quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals in their respective brackets scheduled for Tuesday with matchups, sites and times to be determined.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News