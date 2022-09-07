PALMYRA — The Mechanicsburg field hockey attack was relentless in the fourth quarter.

One drive down the field ended with the ball dancing at the Palmyra goalkeeper’s feet. Another, a backhanded shot from Sydney Aylward, traveled just to the right of the cage. The Wildcats pressed, but ended up with nothing to show for it as the Cougars held on for a 1-0 win in a defense-dominated Keystone Division matchup Wednesday night at OAL Sports Complex.

The credit went to Palmyra’s defense, as the Cougars played the Wildcat attack tight and tough. The gritty defensive effort, plus a first-quarter score from freshman Jovie Weaver, gave the Cougars enough to escape with a win.

“I think really the biggest thing is we needed to switch fields a little bit more often,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said, “because they had their entire team back inside the circle. So, we got to get them to shift from side to side to create some channels and get some openings. That, as well as forcing corners. But we were relentless. We attacked and talked, and I give them credit, their defense just held in.”

The Mechanicsburg (2-1, 0-1 Keystone) attack wasn’t always relentless, though. The first three quarters saw Palmyra (2-0, 1-0 Keystone) clog up Mechanicsburg passing lanes and disrupt communication, and when the ‘Cats did get the ball on their sticks, they struggled to retain possession.

The Cougars’ suffocating defense translated to success on the offensive end, leading to Weaver’s goal. After two failed corner opportunities earlier, Weaver adjusted on a Keely Bowers pass and flicked her shot past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Lexi Brady at the 3:55 mark.

Brady had stuffed three Palmyra shots prior to the goal, one a lunging save after a first-shot attempt ricocheted off a pad. The Cougars converted on just one of nine corners on the night, an area they usually specialize in.

“I really think that we gave them a lot,” Brown said, “and they had some really long balls and our defense handled it very well of gathering them up and finding our offensive players. And then when they were attacking, our sticks were down. We were ready.”

With the Mechanicsburg defense steadfast, the Wildcat attack turned the tables. Mechanicsburg didn’t draw any corners — it had two in the first half — but buzzed three shots on goal in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Palmyra defense remained composed, clearing multiple passes that entered the circle. Aylward’s backhanded take with 1:37 remaining was Mechanicsburg’s closest shot at snapping the shutout and made the Cougars and Palmyra faithful jump.

“We weren’t going back to meet the ball,” Brown said of the ‘Cats first-half miscues. “I think that was more of a mindset thing that we talked about at halftime, that we’ve got to stop playing so much defensive and really transition to the offensive work on those transitions. And really, we were trying to get it to Casey (Tyrell) to switch fields there at the end and that really did help.”

On top of Palmyra’s elite defense, Brown cited the Cougars’ hunger for vengeance. Last November, the Wildcats upset Palmyra on its home turf in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals 3-1 and punched their ticket to their first district championship.

“Even though it’s a different team,” Brown said of Palmyra, “it’s still the same high quality, caliber team because they just have a system here that they go through. So yeah, definitely, I think that has a little bit to do with it, too.

“It was a good game for us to be in early on here.”