Girls Volleyball

Mid-Penn girls volleyball standings through matches played Oct. 1

Volleyball.jpg

Volleyball teams are deep into divisional play, meaning division races are tightening up as the regular season presses toward the end. 

Here's a look at the division standings through matches played Oct. 1

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Team Division Overall 
Cumberland Valley 6-07-1
State College5-25-2
Central Dauphin4-25-2
Cedar Cliff2-44-4
Altoona2-45-5
Chambersburg0-61-9
   

Mid-Penn Keystone

Team Division Overall 
Mechanicsburg7-08-1
Lower Dauphin6-16-4
Palmyra 4-36-6
Hershey3-43-6
Red Land2-53-11
Carlisle0-70-11

Mid-Penn Capital

Team Division Overall 
Trinity9-012-1
Middletown6-28-4
Boiling Springs6-26-4
Milton Hershey5-36-5
Bishop McDevitt3-56-5 
CD East2-54-8
Steel-High1-51-6
Harrisburg0-90-9

Mid-Penn Colonial

Team Division Overall 
Greencastle 8-010-0
James Buchanan6-111-1
Northern5-36-4
Big Spring4-46-4
Gettysburg4-44-7
Waynesboro3-53-9
Shippensburg1-63-8
