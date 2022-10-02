Mid-Penn girls volleyball standings through matches played Oct. 1

Volleyball teams are deep into divisional play, meaning division races are tightening up as the regular season presses toward the end.
Here's a look at the division standings through matches played Oct. 1
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Cumberland Valley
|6-0
|7-1
|State College
|5-2
|5-2
|Central Dauphin
|4-2
|5-2
|Cedar Cliff
|2-4
|4-4
|Altoona
|2-4
|5-5
|Chambersburg
|0-6
|1-9
Mid-Penn Keystone
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Mechanicsburg
|7-0
|8-1
|Lower Dauphin
|6-1
|6-4
|Palmyra
|4-3
|6-6
|Hershey
|3-4
|3-6
|Red Land
|2-5
|3-11
|Carlisle
|0-7
|0-11
Mid-Penn Capital
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Trinity
|9-0
|12-1
|Middletown
|6-2
|8-4
|Boiling Springs
|6-2
|6-4
|Milton Hershey
|5-3
|6-5
|Bishop McDevitt
|3-5
|6-5
|CD East
|2-5
|4-8
|Steel-High
|1-5
|1-6
|Harrisburg
|0-9
|0-9
Mid-Penn Colonial
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Greencastle
|8-0
|10-0
|James Buchanan
|6-1
|11-1
|Northern
|5-3
|6-4
|Big Spring
|4-4
|6-4
|Gettysburg
|4-4
|4-7
|Waynesboro
|3-5
|3-9
|Shippensburg
|1-6
|3-8