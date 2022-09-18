 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Field Hockey

Mid-Penn field hockey standings through games played Sept. 16

Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 13 .JPG

Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, front, and Northern's Gianna Caperelli battle for control of the ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game on Monday night at Ecker Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

While the fall weather slowly begins to creep into the Midstate, Mid-Penn field hockey division races are heating up. 

Here's a look at the division standings through games played Sept. 16.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Team Division Overall 
State College3-04-2
Cumberland Valley3-1 5-1
Central Dauphin3-16-2
Mifflin County 3-2 4-3 
Cedar Cliff 1-2 3-4
Carlisle0-4 3-4 
Chambersburg 0-4 1-6 

Mid-Penn Keystone

Team Division Overall 
Palmyra 3-06-0 
Hershey 2-15-1
Lower Dauphin 2-1 5-1 
Mechanicsburg 1-2 4-2 
Red Land 1-23-2
East Pennsboro 0-32-5

Mid-Penn Capital

Team Division Overall 
Boiling Springs 2-05-0
Bishop McDevitt1-0 4-0
Susquehanna Township 1-0 3-1 
Camp Hill1-13-3 
Milton Hershey1-21-5-1
Middletown0-2-1 1-4-1 
Big Spring0-1-1 0-5-1 

Mid-Penn Colonial

Team Division Overall 
Northern 4-08-1 
West Perry 3-1 5-2 
Shippensburg 3-1 5-5 
Greencastle 2-22-4 
CD East2-2 2-4
Waynesboro0-41-4-1
Gettysburg0-4 0-6 
