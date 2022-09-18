Mid-Penn field hockey standings through games played Sept. 16

While the fall weather slowly begins to creep into the Midstate, Mid-Penn field hockey division races are heating up.
Here's a look at the division standings through games played Sept. 16.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|State College
|3-0
|4-2
|Cumberland Valley
|3-1
|5-1
|Central Dauphin
|3-1
|6-2
|Mifflin County
|3-2
|4-3
|Cedar Cliff
|1-2
|3-4
|Carlisle
|0-4
|3-4
|Chambersburg
|0-4
|1-6
Mid-Penn Keystone
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Palmyra
|3-0
|6-0
|Hershey
|2-1
|5-1
|Lower Dauphin
|2-1
|5-1
|Mechanicsburg
|1-2
|4-2
|Red Land
|1-2
|3-2
|East Pennsboro
|0-3
|2-5
Mid-Penn Capital
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Boiling Springs
|2-0
|5-0
|Bishop McDevitt
|1-0
|4-0
|Susquehanna Township
|1-0
|3-1
|Camp Hill
|1-1
|3-3
|Milton Hershey
|1-2
|1-5-1
|Middletown
|0-2-1
|1-4-1
|Big Spring
|0-1-1
|0-5-1
Mid-Penn Colonial
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Northern
|4-0
|8-1
|West Perry
|3-1
|5-2
|Shippensburg
|3-1
|5-5
|Greencastle
|2-2
|2-4
|CD East
|2-2
|2-4
|Waynesboro
|0-4
|1-4-1
|Gettysburg
|0-4
|0-6