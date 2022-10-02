Mid-Penn field hockey standings through games played Oct. 1

The race to the District 3 field hockey postseason is underway and that means Mid-Penn divisional play is heating up.
Here's a look at the division standings through games played Oct. 1.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|State College
|6-0-1
|8-2-1
|Central Dauphin
|5-2
|9-4
|Cumberland Valley
|5-2
|8-5
|Mifflin County
|4-2-2
|5-5-2
|Carlisle
|2-5-1
|6-6-1
|Cedar Cliff
|1-7
|3-9
|Chambersburg
|1-8
|3-9
Mid-Penn Keystone
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Palmyra
|4-1-2
|9-1-2
|Hershey
|5-2
|8-2
|Mechanicsburg
|4-2-1
|8-2-1
|Lower Dauphin
|4-2-1
|7-2-1
|Red Land
|2-5
|5-5
|East Pennsboro
|0-7
|3-11
Mid-Penn Capital
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Boiling Springs
|6-0
|11-0
|Bishop McDevitt
|4-1
|9-1
|Susquehanna Township
|4-1
|6-2
|Camp Hill
|3-3
|5-5
|Middletown
|1-4-1
|3-6-1
|Milton Hershey
|1-5-1
|1-9-1
|Big Spring
|0-6-1
|0-9-1
Mid-Penn Colonial
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Northern
|7-0
|11-1-1
|West Perry
|7-1
|10-3
|Shippensburg
|5-3
|7-7
|Greencastle
|4-4
|5-8
|CD East
|3-5
|4-7
|Gettysburg
|1-6
|1-10
|Waynesboro
|0-8-1
|1-9-1