High School Field Hockey

Mid-Penn field hockey standings through games played Oct. 1

Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 13 .JPG

Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, front, and Northern's Gianna Caperelli battle for control of the ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game on Monday night at Ecker Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The race to the District 3 field hockey postseason is underway and that means Mid-Penn divisional play is heating up. 

Here's a look at the division standings through games played Oct. 1.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Team Division Overall 
State College6-0-18-2-1
Central Dauphin5-29-4
Cumberland Valley5-28-5
Mifflin County 4-2-25-5-2
Carlisle2-5-16-6-1
Cedar Cliff1-73-9
Chambersburg 1-83-9

Mid-Penn Keystone

Team Division Overall 
Palmyra 4-1-29-1-2
Hershey5-28-2
Mechanicsburg4-2-18-2-1
Lower Dauphin4-2-17-2-1
Red Land 2-55-5
East Pennsboro 0-73-11

Mid-Penn Capital

Team Division Overall 
Boiling Springs 6-011-0
Bishop McDevitt4-19-1
Susquehanna Township 4-16-2
Camp Hill3-35-5
Middletown1-4-13-6-1
Milton Hershey1-5-11-9-1
Big Spring0-6-1 0-9-1 

Mid-Penn Colonial

Team Division Overall 
Northern 7-011-1-1
West Perry 7-110-3
Shippensburg 5-37-7
Greencastle 4-45-8
CD East3-54-7
Gettysburg1-61-10
Waynesboro0-8-11-9-1
