Mid-Penn Field Hockey

Mid-Penn Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Bennett, Cumberland Valley's Herbster tabbed 2022 All-Division Players of the Year

The Bubblers raise the state championship trophy after a 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the Class A final Saturday.

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 All-Division field hockey all-stars Monday, and 50 local athletes received an all-division nod.

Among the 50 awardees were two local players who received Player of the Year nods. Boiling Springs’ Shae Bennett and Cumberland Valley’s Jenna Herbster were tabbed as Capital and Commonwealth Division Players of the Year, respectively. Bubbler head coach Kortney Showers received Coach of the Year laurels in the Capital.

Below is the complete list of all-stars, broken down by division.

Capital Division

First team — Olivia Ocker, Big Spring

First team — Shae Bennett, Boiling Springs

First team — Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs

First team — Genna Bush, Boiling Springs

First team — Everly Foster, Camp Hill

First team — Taylor Preston, Camp Hill

Second team — Faith Warner, Big Spring

Second team — Rylee Garman, Big Spring

Second team — Zoe Collins, Boiling Springs

Second team — Lexi Hanlin, Boiling Springs

Second team — Haley Boyarksi, Camp Hill

Second team — Lauren Polaski, Camp Hill

Honorable mention — Alex bandura, Boiling Springs

Honorable mention — Eva Hancock, Boiling Springs

Colonial Division

First team — Evelyn Morris, Northern

First team — Lillian Fringer, Northern

First team — Olivia Anderson, Northern

First team — Eily Houser, Shippensburg

Second team — Gianna Caperelli, Northern

Second team — Maura Simpson, Northern

Second team — Elke Staver, Shippensburg

Second team — Riley Mullen, Shippensburg

Honorable mention — Gwen Baublitz, Northern

Honorable mention — Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg

Commonwealth Division

First team — Mollie Best, Carlisle

First team — Lola Williams, Cedar Cliff

First team — Taylor Whitehead, Cumberland Valley

First team — Jenna Herbster, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Reagan Rose, Carlisle

Second team — Calyn Clements, Carlisle

Second team — Kelsey Shires, Cedar Cliff

Second team — Hayven Mumma, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Sarah Waleski, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Zyen Haynesworth, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Caylin Donlevy, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Courtney Lenderman, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Morgan Smeltz, Cumberland Valley

Mechanicsburg celebrates a 1-0 win over Palmyra and the first state title in program history.

Keystone Division

First team — Gracyn Catalano, Mechanicsburg

First team — Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg

First team — Casey Tyrell, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Sydney Aylward, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Ashley Doyle, Red Land

Second team — Olivia Glinski, Red Land

Second team — Grace Wagner, Red Land

Honorable mention — McKenzie Tallman, East Pennsboro

Honorable mention — Anne Manning, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Natalie Wilson, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Chelsea Carpenter, Red Land

Honorable mention — Josie Ickes, Red Land

Honorable mention — Emma Livingston, Red Land

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

