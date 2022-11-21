Mid-Penn Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Bennett, Cumberland Valley's Herbster tabbed 2022 All-Division Players of the Year

The Bubblers raise the state championship trophy after a 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the Class A final Saturday.
The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2022 All-Division field hockey all-stars Monday, and 50 local athletes received an all-division nod.
Among the 50 awardees were two local players who received Player of the Year nods. Boiling Springs’ Shae Bennett and Cumberland Valley’s Jenna Herbster were tabbed as Capital and Commonwealth Division Players of the Year, respectively. Bubbler head coach Kortney Showers received Coach of the Year laurels in the Capital.
Below is the complete list of all-stars, broken down by division.
Capital Division
First team — Olivia Ocker, Big Spring
First team — Shae Bennett, Boiling Springs
First team — Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs
First team — Genna Bush, Boiling Springs
First team — Everly Foster, Camp Hill
First team — Taylor Preston, Camp Hill
Second team — Faith Warner, Big Spring
Second team — Rylee Garman, Big Spring
Second team — Zoe Collins, Boiling Springs
Second team — Lexi Hanlin, Boiling Springs
Second team — Haley Boyarksi, Camp Hill
Second team — Lauren Polaski, Camp Hill
Honorable mention — Alex bandura, Boiling Springs
Honorable mention — Eva Hancock, Boiling Springs
Colonial Division
First team — Evelyn Morris, Northern
First team — Lillian Fringer, Northern
First team — Olivia Anderson, Northern
First team — Eily Houser, Shippensburg
Second team — Gianna Caperelli, Northern
Second team — Maura Simpson, Northern
Second team — Elke Staver, Shippensburg
Second team — Riley Mullen, Shippensburg
Honorable mention — Gwen Baublitz, Northern
Honorable mention — Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg
Commonwealth Division
First team — Mollie Best, Carlisle
First team — Lola Williams, Cedar Cliff
First team — Taylor Whitehead, Cumberland Valley
First team — Jenna Herbster, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Reagan Rose, Carlisle
Second team — Calyn Clements, Carlisle
Second team — Kelsey Shires, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Hayven Mumma, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Sarah Waleski, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Zyen Haynesworth, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Caylin Donlevy, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Courtney Lenderman, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Morgan Smeltz, Cumberland Valley
Mechanicsburg celebrates a 1-0 win over Palmyra and the first state title in program history.
Keystone Division
First team — Gracyn Catalano, Mechanicsburg
First team — Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg
First team — Casey Tyrell, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Sydney Aylward, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Ashley Doyle, Red Land
Second team — Olivia Glinski, Red Land
Second team — Grace Wagner, Red Land
Honorable mention — McKenzie Tallman, East Pennsboro
Honorable mention — Anne Manning, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Natalie Wilson, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Chelsea Carpenter, Red Land
Honorable mention — Josie Ickes, Red Land
Honorable mention — Emma Livingston, Red Land
Photos: Mechanicsburg takes down Palmyra for 1st PIAA field hockey title
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Mechanicsburg's student fan section celebrates after defeating Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, front, hits the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, left, hits the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, center, reacts after scoring the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alana Shimp, center, passes the ball down the field during the fourth quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, front, drives the ball down the field during the fourth quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, left, gets tripped by Palmyra's Olivia Kirkpatrick, right, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish attempts a penalty shot but has her shot blocked by Palmyra's goalie Haleigh Lambert during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Mark, center, gets pinched along the sidelines by Palmyra's Jovie Weaver, back, and Liv Gain, front, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, left, applies pressure to Palmyra's Addie Sholly, right, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: Boiling Springs celebrates state field hockey championship
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, center, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, left, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, center, winds up and attempts a shot at the net but has her shot blocked during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, right, dribbles around Wyoming Area's Addyson Dragwa during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' goalie Eva Hancock dives on top of the ball during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Alex Bandura, front, drives the ball down the field during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin, left, applies pressure to Wyoming Area's Juliana Gonzales during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
