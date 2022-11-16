Mechanicsburg field hockey tops Villa Maria 1-0, punches ticket to state championship game

SHILLINGTON — Mechanicsburg’s first seven penalty corners in its PIAA Class 2A semifinal match with Villa Maria Academy on Wednesday night at Governor Mifflin High School were unsuccessful in pushing across a score.

But the eighth corner, with three minutes left in regulation, did the trick, sending the Wildcats to their first state final in program history. Cam Standish gathered a rebound and rattled home the game-winner, pacing Mechanicsburg to the 1-0 victory.

“It’s very hard to put into words,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. “(Villa Maria) is a great team, a great program with lots of tradition. So to come out here and get this one is huge. Not going to overtime was really critical, I thought.”

Mechanicsburg (20-4-1) will face Mid-Penn Keystone rival Palmyra, a 3-1 winner over Gwynedd Mercy Wednesday, in the Class 2A championship at 1p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. In three previous contests this year between the two sides, Palmyra has won twice by one goal and played to a 1-1 tie in the other game.

“I think we’ve improved a lot throughout the season, so I think we’re ready for them the fourth time,” Standish said.

“We’ve played Palmyra a ludicrous number of times,” senior Anne Manning said. “But we can enjoy this for the bus ride home, and past that, we need to start focusing on Saturday.”

The back lines of both Villa Maria (18-7) and Mechanicsburg battled for much of the game to limit the scoring opportunities. At the end of the first half, the Wildcats had generated the game’s only two corners and taken the only two shots on goal.

After the break, however, the Hurricanes changed tactics, using more aerials to open up the field and becoming the aggressors on offense. But the Wildcats’ defense stood firm, keeping Villa Maria off the board.

As the minutes ticked away and the pressure ratcheted up, Brown called a time out with 5:45 left. Villa Maria had knocked Mechanicsburg on its heels, and the Wildcats needed to rally, faced with the potential of overtime.

“We were a little bit hectic and had done a lot of running,” Manning said. “We all just needed to take a breath, calm down, get some water, and regroup on what we needed to do as a team to get a goal.”

A minute later, Manning anticipated the Hurricanes swinging the ball, as the senior surprised the Villa Maria defender and stole the errant pass in the Mechanicsburg offensive zone. The Wildcats couldn’t cash in after garnering a corner, but they kept possession deep in their end before the decisive play.

Alana Shimp inserted to Sydney Aylward at the top of the circle, where the Temple commit dribbled through a pair of defenders before unleashing a shot. The ball deflected off Villa Maria keeper Katie Connolly and through the legs of Gracyn Catalano. But Standish settled the bouncing ball, calmly fired high, and right past Connolly for the momentous goal.

“It came off the goalie’s pads, and I knew had some space,” Standish said. “So I just took my time and took a high shot where the goalie couldn’t get it.”

Brown reflected on the historic victory and what this run has meant for the program.

“It’s taken a long time to get here,” the coach said. “These kids started playing together in third grade, and I was helping at the middle school level and came through with them. It’s been very special.”