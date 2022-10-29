Mechanicsburg field hockey stays sharp, ousts Northern 5-0 in District 3 2A quarterfinals

The Mechanicsburg field hockey team spent its warmup session Saturday afternoon calibrating its short passes in and around the cage.

More times than not, with a host of defenders barreling toward an attacker in the shooting circle, it’s just a “hit it and hope for best” moment for the Wildcats. But Mechanicsburg’s passes Saturday in a District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal matchup with Northern had meaning and motive behind them.

Three of Mechanicsburg’s five goals against the Polar Bears Saturday came off an assist, with Sydney Aylward and Natalie Wilson connecting for two of the three assisted scores. Executing the pass-first game plan, the Wildcats blanked the visiting Polar Bears 5-0 at John H. Frederick Field and secured their second straight trip to the PIAA tournament. Wilson and Gracyn Catalano led the Mechanicsburg attack with two goals each while Aylward’s pair of helpers paced the ‘Cats.

“We're just practicing getting those passes off rather than just straight shots, like being creative,” Wilson said.

“We definitely always try to use each other,” Aylward added.

The victory also advances the Wildcats (16-3-1) to Wednesday’s district semifinals opposite Mid-Penn Keystone rival and top-seeded Palmyra, a 7-0 winner over Ephrata Saturday morning. The Polar Bears’ (16-3-1) PIAA tournament hopes remain alive, as they shift to the consolation bracket where they’ll face the Mountaineers.

“It feels great,” Aylward said of the ‘Cats’ second consecutive state berth. “Comparing it to last year, we didn't think we could ever make it there. It’s so exciting.”

Mechanicsburg drew from the momentum of a first-round win over Lampeter-Strasburg by attacking the cage early and posting a quick goal. Catalano, who recorded a five-goal performance and notched her 100th career point against the Pioneers, backhanded in the first tally at the 10:17 mark, jumping the ‘Cats out to early 1-0 edge.

She added her second goal early in the second quarter, absorbing a deflection off the pad of Northern goalkeeper Gwen Baublitz.

“I think they're just so focused that you can feel it at practice. You can feel in the locker room,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. ”They're just very focused, and they've been here before and they know what to expect. They were obviously up to get Northern because it puts us in a position to go play Palmyra again.”

The motivation to get a third shot at the Cougars — Palmyra beat and tied the Wildcats in the teams’ two meetings during the regular season — kept the Mechanicsburg motor running as Wilson punched in her first goal with 4:25 left in the first half. With a swarm of players battling for the ball in front of the cage, Aylward shuffled the ball to Wilson on the left side, who swooped in and delivered a shot into the upper half of the cage.

Wilson’s goal off a corner at the start of the fourth took similar shape. Aylward muscled her way to the right side of the circle and lasered a pass to Wilson down in the left post. Halting the ball’s momentum, Wilson flicked in the score for the 4-0 lead.

“I think just more short passes, a lot of time we just hit and hope,” Wilson said. “So, we've really been working on connecting with those give-and-gos. I always look for Sydney in the middle, because she's just really tough on the ball and does not give up.”

Anne Manning put the finishing touches on the shutout with 10:58 remaining in the game. The Saint Joseph’s commit rolled to her left and went top shelf for the score. The Polar Bears engineered a small clip of runs at the cage but couldn’t convert. They tallied two shots on goal and were awarded four corners.

“I think (the momentum) is pretty good coming off these two wins, where they're feeling really confident and have lots of scores,” Brown said. “So, as we know, Palmyra is going to be really tough and being on their home field. But we'll be ready. We'll celebrate today and get focused on Monday and Tuesday.”