Mechanicsburg field hockey rebounds with 2-0 shutout of Red Land

Prior to every game, the Mechanicsburg field hockey team practices with a small net that mimics a tip the Wildcats may see across the 60 minutes of play.

Mechanicsburg junior Alana Shimp was fronted with the tip drill in game action Wednesday against Red Land, as a rebounded shot off the stick of teammate Anne Manning was directed toward the Wildcat forward. Shimp gathered possession of the ball with 35.1 seconds left in the second quarter and flicked her shot past the outstretched arm of Patriot goalkeeper Josie Ickes, giving Mechanicsburg a two-goal advantage.

Shimp’s goal provided Mechanicsburg the insurance needed to fend off a plucky Red Land outfit and rebound from two straight tough losses, as the Wildcats blanked the Patriots 2-0 in a defensive-minded Mid-Penn Keystone matchup at John H. Frederick Field.

“We work on that and we work on a lot of tipping drills with bouncy balls to try to improve those tips,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said, “because it is hard for a defense.”

Prior to the tip-in, Mechanicsburg (4-2, 1-2 Keystone) threatened on several possessions down the field but failed to convert. Red Land (3-2, 1-2) stocked up its defense in the shooting circle, which closed the gaps on Mechanicsburg passes and crosses.

The Wildcats first scoring opportunity came at the 7:25 mark of the first quarter as Lauren Mark dribbled the ball down the right sideline and zinged a cross to a streaking Gracyn Catalano. Catalano was unable to retain possession as a host of Red Land defenders prodded the ball away. Mechanicsburg was also awarded four corner opportunities in the first frame which were thwarted by the Patriot back line.

“Give Red Land credit because they came out fighting and they fought the entire time,” Brown said. “They were doubling the ball all over the place and we couldn't find our open players probably until the third quarter. … So, I give them credit for doing what they needed to do to stay in the game.”

Mechanicsburg managed to break the ice with 4:43 remaining in the second quarter. Dribbling the ball, Manning served a pass to a cutting Sydney Aylward down in the post. With the help of a redirection off a Patriot stick, Aylward’s shot bounced into the right corner of the cage to give the ‘Cats the one-score edge.

“It's kind of like basketball when you can't shoot a three,” Brown said of the momentum from Aylward’s goal, “any one person makes it and then it opens it up. … So, it did feel good that we got that in, obviously. And it did open up the field a little bit.”

While the Red Land defense gave the Wildcat attack its share of fits, the Mechanicsburg back line reciprocated on its end. The Patriots mustered four shots on goal, which were stonewalled by senior netminder Lexi Brady. Two corner opportunities also hampered Red Land’s rhythm.

“I’m proud of our kids tonight,” Red Land head coach Heather Wolfe said. “They showed who they were today. I'm proud of who they are and proud of how they answered the bell. (They) learned a lot about themselves.”

Still, the Patriot defense kept Red Land within reach and limited Mechanicsburg to 12 shots on goal and 10 corners.

"I'm a big proponent of don't bow your head to anyone," Wolfe said, "and I don't think they do. I think that they put their best foot forward today."