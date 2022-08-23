It’s still hard for Mechanicsburg field hockey team members to string together the right words to describe last year's historic run.

Maybe because the history the Wildcats scripted speaks for itself.

Mechanicsburg checked off five firsts in its most decorated season ever as a program, including its first trip to the District 3 championship and its first PIAA tournament win. The team’s 17-7 record — which carried it to the state semifinals — also set a program record.

And the ‘Cats, with a majority of starters returning, are embracing the pressure, anticipation and excitement of stepping back on the John H. Frederick Field turf this fall for the next chapter.

“I think we feel like we have a lot of pressure on our backs,” senior Gracyn Catalano said, “because last year, we were coming off a four-win season. Now we have a lot more pressure on us because we're not the underdogs anymore. We're the ones that are trying to stay on top.”

“I think it's also really exciting for us,” senior Cam Standish said, “and people continue to motivate us this season to keep doing better and continue what we started last year.”

Mechanicsburg recognizes the challenges of stringing together another deep postseason run, especially as a member of the talented Mid-Penn Keystone Division.

The Keystone comprises nationally ranked clubs in Lower Dauphin and Palmyra, while Hershey and East Pennsboro are always formidable foes. An on-the-rise Red Land program is likely to complicate division play as well.

Knowing what it takes to compete in the Keystone provides the Wildcats an advantage in the eyes of head coach Tonya Brown. Lower Dauphin and Palmyra troubled Mechanicsburg during the 2021 regular season — the Wildcats went a combined 0-4 against the Falcons and Cougars — but that experience paid dividends in the postseason.

Mechanicsburg dispatched Palmyra 3-1 on its home turf in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals, a signature moment in a postseason run that also included victories against Merion Mercy and additional District 3 power Fleetwood in the PIAA tournament. Shutouts of Elco and Susquehannock preceded the thrilling Palmyra upset.

“When we started the season," Brown said, “obviously, going as far as we did, was not quote expected by anyone. But I really enjoyed every single moment and cherished every single win and every single learning opportunity that we had along the way. Primarily because I know how hard it is in central Pennsylvania to get where we got.”

In addition to the grueling Keystone slate, Brown and crew have scheduled several competitive non-conference games this fall. The ‘Cats open their season Aug. 29, hosting York-Adams contender Central York. The match with the Panthers precedes scraps in the Big Spring Field Hockey Tournament set for Labor Day weekend and another clash with the Bulldogs in the team's regular-season finale.

“I think it definitely helps prepare us and gives us the experience we need to play out those high level games all throughout the season," Standish said, "and then continue that through the playoffs."

The competition on the pitch isn’t the only factor in the Wildcats’ recent ascension.

What separates Mechanicsburg from other programs across the Mid-Penn is the girls’ long-formed connections. Mechanicsburg’s 2022 roster includes 12 seniors. Many of them have played together since their elementary school days, whether in a Wildcat youth program or on the club circuit.

Six of those 12 seniors have announced a verbal commitment to a Division I college — Catalano (Lock Haven), Standish (Ohio State), Sydney Aylward (Temple), Anne Manning (Saint Joseph’s), Casey Tyrell (Appalachian State) and Natalie Wilson (La Salle).

Manning was the team’s leading scorer last year, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 14 assists. Standish and Catalano added 15 and 13 goals to the cause while Aylward and Wilson buried nine and three scores, respectively. Tyrell was part of the Wildcats’ “brick wall” defensive quartet that permitted just eight goals across seven district and PIAA playoff contests.

Brown continues to challenge her senior-led group despite last year's bundle of success.

“With 12 of them, I had to come up with a lot of different leadership things this summer, from small to large ones,” Brown said, “and all of them have stepped up in their prospective leadership role. I know they're really looking forward to the season. They've been together since third grade and have been very successful through the ranks through these years.”

And Mechanicsburg's activity this summer has the 'Cats hoping to top last year’s postseason stretch. The Wildcats have hosted numerous summer league events at Memorial Park, bulked up in the weight room and held a four-day summer camp. Some members also competed in events hosted by USA Field Hockey.

The group-wide cohesion allows everyone to hold one another accountable, provide support and have fun. It helps offset the pressure of the ‘Cats' new expectations.

“With all this added pressure on us,” Aylward said, “I think that we all know ways to have fun even if we're aiming for and achieving as high as we can. But I think we all know how to have fun and we know times where we need to be serious and when we can have fun.”

While they recognize the pressure, anticipation and excitement of repeating last year's success, the ‘Cats are embracing the thrill.

“I'm looking forward to just playing with all of my friends for the last time ever,” Aylward said. “I think it's obviously going to be sad, but I think we're all excited for it. And we're going to cherish the time we have together on the field and off the field.”