It felt like the right time for Kortney Showers.

Just months after leading Boiling Springs field hockey to its first District 3 and PIAA titles in her sixth year at the helm, Showers notified Boiling Springs’ administration of her resignation. Showers informed the team a week or two after the state championship at its end-of-the-season banquet.

In addition to Showers, assistant coaches Heather Eickhoff and Janelle Howard also stepped down. The coaching positions were posted on the South Middleton School District website earlier this week.

“It was a lingering thought throughout the season, just as I kind of stepped away from the district as far as teaching and stuff,” Showers said. “So with my new role, I was driving out of my way every day to go to practices. So I kind of knew it was going to be my time to leave.”

The Bubblers’ historic 2022 season included a plethora of other program firsts.

Boiling Springs stood as the lone unbeaten team in Pennsylvania at 26-0. Underlining the unblemished record was a 155-4 goal differential, 22 shutouts and just one goal allowed across the team’s eight postseason games.

The Bubblers defeated Oley Valley 3-1 for their first district championship and blanked Wyoming Area 1-0 to hoist the state title. Showers finished her Bubbletown tenure with an overall record of 102-23-2.

“I even told my fiancé at the beginning of the season, I was like, ‘You know we’re going to be state champs, right?’” Showers said. “In my head and heart, there wasn’t a hint of a joke in it, but I knew it was a big thing. You set goals in life and within the team, and in your mind and heart, there’s not much more you can ask as a coach. I mean to go undefeated, to win the state championship, you don’t get any better than that.”

The district and state titles were the ultimate finish to a storied coaching career, but the little moments in between the big games, and the programs in the offseason, are what Showers will miss most.

Showers isn’t ruling out another coaching opportunity down the line, but for now, she said she’ll focus on spending time with family.

“I will just miss those days, because even coming to practices, I was able to shut like everything else out and thoroughly just enjoy being with the girls,” Showers said. “Watching them grow, pushing them a little bit and just pushing them to their limits and see what they can do. It was just so fun to be with the team and even the families. It was just a great community that I’ll miss being a part of.”

While she won’t be standing on the Ecker Field sidelines come next fall, Showers is eager to follow the program from afar and see what more it’s capable of accomplishing.

“You still have those foundations of a great program,” Showers said. “A great community, a great mindset to be successful. So, yes, coaches are leaving and you have seniors that are leaving, but there’s still so much strength there in the program and within the community to support them moving forward even into the next season. So, I’m really excited to who steps in that (head coaching) role, and I’m always happy to support them as much as I can.”

