Junior Jordan Byers broke the all-time points record in West Perry field hockey history Saturday, as the Mustangs defeated Susquenita and Newport to claim the 40th Perry County Tournament title, the program’s first tournament crown since 1999.

Byers became the Mustangs all-time leading scorer at 160 career points with four goals and an assist across the two-game tilt. Angie Loy held the previous program mark with 158 career points.

West Perry knocked off Susquenita 4-1 in the tournament’s opening round. Byers paced the Mustangs with three goals, all in the first half, before Madison Bell tacked on a score in the third quarter off a corner. Kayden Brandt buried the Blackhawks’ only goal with 15 seconds left in the third.

In the championship bout, the Mustangs routed Newport 6-1. Molly Zimmerman led West Perry with two goals while Byers, Bell, Lauren Foster and Shay Dyer pocketed a goal apiece. Autumn Albright highlighted the Mustangs’ passing attack with three assists, and Adi Geer accounted for the Buffaloes’ score, a second-quarter goal with 13:06 remaining.

Junior goalie Marty Morrison gathered eight saves across the two games, including five in West Perry’s win against Susquenita. Zimmerman and Addie Brandt also recorded two defensive saves each.

Byers' program scoring record accompanies single-season marks in points (104) and goals (42). She also tied the program's single-season record in assists (20) last year.

West Perry begins league play Friday at 3:30 p.m., hosting Central Dauphin East.

