'It was great': After 7 seasons, Angie Noreika steps down as head coach of Big Spring field hockey

Any time Big Spring head field hockey coach Angie Noreika arrived at practice, without hesitation Haleigh Snyder would ask:

“Coach Noreika, how was your day?”

It’s one of the many intangibles — including sharing Bulldog field hockey with her daughters Laney and Maylei — Noreika will miss the most.

Monday evening, after seven seasons coaching Big Spring field hockey, and two prior at Shippensburg, Noreika submitted her resignation as head coach. The Big Spring School District school board approved her resignation and has opened its search for a new head coach.

“I can be having a terrible day at work … and just having the interaction, with not only my girls,” Noreika said, “but everybody as a whole and the different personalities and the laughs we shared, we had a lot of fun. So, I'll miss that for sure.”

Noreika said she notified Big Spring of the potential decision to step down three weeks ago. With Laney set to graduate this year and head off to Flagler College in Saint Augustine, Florida, to play basketball, Noreika said she didn’t feel like she could give the program 100% commitment.

She’s also eager to watch and support Maylei — now a rising junior — from the stands rather than from the sidelines. Along with starring on the pitch, Maylei is a key player on the basketball court for the Bulldogs.

“It’s no secret that we're very family oriented,” Noreika said of her family. “Laney is going south to college, and I think I just didn't want to be tied down if I wanted to go to a game or I wanted to go visit her. I didn't want to not be able to do that in the fall, and we're really unsure of where our family can be come field hockey season. So, I felt like it was really selfish of me to like coach all summer, and then possibly, in August or September say, ‘Hey, we might be leaving.’”

“So, it's not that I really wanted to resign — I love coaching — but I just felt like it was best for everyone because I didn't feel like I could give the time that I used to give to field hockey.”

Across her seven seasons leading the Big Spring program, the Bulldogs witnessed improvements year after year. Under Noreika’s direction, Big Spring built a 67-50-1 record and made three consecutive trips to the District 3 playoffs from 2016-18. In that three-year stretch, Big Spring went 37-13, including a 10-2 campaign in 2018.

The Bulldogs didn’t win a district game in that span, but fought to the end of three overtime clashes. With mom at the reins, Laney also became Big Spring’s all-time scoring leader in just three seasons — she lost her sophomore year due to an ACL tear — at 152 points.

In the offseason, Noreika also drew interest at the youth level — from first to eighth grade — with the Bulldogs’ Pixie Stick program. Her players also competed in summer leagues and club programs to prepare for each fall.

“Each year, seeing the growth with all the athletes,” Noreika said, “that's probably the coolest thing. I've coached some really amazing players that have gone on to do great things, maybe not even field hockey wise, but just as good humans, and that's awesome.”

Throughout the seven seasons, Noreika said she learned lessons and feels she grew as coach in multiple facets. She’s anxious to see where the Bulldogs go from here behind a new coach.

Noreika said she will miss field hockey, as its been mainstay in her life since her playing days at Big Spring High School, but she’s excited for the next chapter.

“It was really awesome,” Noreika said, looking back on the last seven years. “It was a sport that I loved growing up. I played three sports but that was the one that I stuck with in college.

“It was great.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

