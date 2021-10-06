'I knew I wanted to be a part of it': Mechanicsburg field hockey's Cam Standish announces verbal commitment to Ohio State University

Mechanicsburg junior Cam Standish said she knew it’s where she wanted to be.
On her official visit, all it took was a tour of campus and meeting her future coaches and teammates to seal the deal.
Tuesday night, in a post on her Instagram, Standish announced her verbal commitment to play field hockey for the Buckeyes of Ohio State University. The Mechanicsburg field hockey team also congratulated Standish in a post on its Twitter account.
Standish said she’ll be on a partial scholarship.
“I just stepped on campus for the first time and I felt like all the academic and athletic opportunities were exactly what I was looking for,” Standish said, “and I loved the coaches and the team, and they were just really welcoming. I just knew I wanted to be a part of it.”
Before Standish joins the Buckeyes, the Wildcats’ junior has roughly another one and a half seasons ahead of her at the prep level. After a 5-8 campaign in its truncated 2020 season, Mechanicsburg flipped the script this fall, with Standish paving the way to an 8-4 start. The Wildcats currently rank 18th in the state, according to MAX Field Hockey’s Week 4 rankings as of Tuesday.
Individually, Standish paces the ‘Cats with 10 goals and also has a pair of assists. She netted two game-clinching goals last week, one a third-quarter score in a 1-0 victory against Red Land and the other in a 5-4 overtime win versus Keystone Division foe East Pennsboro.
Standish credits her dedication and hard work ethic on and off the pitch as the major contributor to helping her reach this point. She’s eager to see what the remainder of her time at Mechanicsburg brings as well as what’s in store when she arrives in Columbus.
“I'm just excited to get there, work hard and hopefully have an impact on the team right away,” Standish said, “and just work hard every day and try my best.”
Standish said her time competing on the USA Field Hockey circuit this summer also provided her a boost in confidence, along with helping her improve her game in all facets. In July, she was named an alternate to the 2022 USA Field Hockey Rise Selection Camp. She also competed in the U16 AAU Junior Olympic Games and was a U16 NEXUS Stars and Stripes Elite Selection.
“I feel like it just really pushed me to try my best, be confident and work for what I want, and it just gave me the experience I needed to get to the next level,” Standish said.
“It reassured me that I can do [anything] if I work hard enough.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports