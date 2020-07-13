You are the owner of this article.
HS Sports: Cedar Cliff boys soccer, field hockey workouts suspended after two players test positive for COVID-19
HS Sports: Cedar Cliff boys soccer, field hockey workouts suspended after two players test positive for COVID-19

Soccer Boys Carlisle at Cedar Cliff Sep 20, 2018 (copy)

A 2018 boys soccer game between Carlisle and Cedar Cliff. Cedar Cliff boys soccer has shut down practices until further notice after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

 Sentinel file

Cedar Cliff field hockey and boys soccer practices have been suspended until further notice, according to athletic director John Kosydar.

One player from the soccer team and one from the field hockey team have tested positive for COVID-19. The news was shared with the teams last week, according to soccer head coach Brian Osborne.

"I got word that late last week one of the players tested positive for COVID-19," he said. "We’ve temporarily suspend all offseason workouts.

"We’re following all protocol [set up by the athletic department]."

Late Monday night, Cumberland Valley baseball coach Levi Mumma said Cedar Cliff's baseball team, Colt Baseball, in the Central Penn Varsity League, a summer league substitute after the spring high school baseball season was canceled, dropped out of the league due to a player testing positive. Colt Baseball was 4-0 entering the week, tied atop the standings.

The news comes on the same day Shippensburg football suspended its offseason workouts for two weeks after a player tested positive. The boys basketball team will also not have practice for two weeks due to some players on the football team participating in workouts with them.

HS Football: Shippensburg shuts down practices after player tests positive for COVID-19

That makes three known, reported cases of the coronavirus impacting high school athletics in Cumberland County since the PIAA and Department of Education released guidelines in mid-June which allowed voluntary offseason workouts to resume. Most schools have allowed at least their fall sports teams to return under social distancing guidelines in recent weeks.

Similar to many guidelines at other school districts, West Shore School District's resocialization guidelines for high school sports do not specifically require voluntary offseason workouts be canceled if a player or coach tests positive for the coronavirus.

WSSD's policy states that any athlete or coach who tests positive or suspects they are infected should "notify the school immediately," whether it be a coach, AD or other. 

"It will be determined if others who may have been exposed (students, coaches, staff) need to be notified, isolated and/or monitored for symptoms," the policy continues. 

On Monday, Lampeter-Strasburg canceled its football practices for two weeks after confirming a coach of the team had tested positive for the virus. The school had temporarily halted practices Thursday when it suspected a positive case, according to LNP.

The COVID-19 Impact: The plans, unique summer schedule and costs of high school offseason workouts in a pandemic

The Sentinel took a look at the impact of COVID-19 on schools, from drawing up plans, creating unique summer schedules and the costs of high school offseason workouts during the pandemic.

Athletes don't need masks while working out under PIAA mask-wearing update
HS & Youth Sports: Gov. Tom Wolf releases broad return-to-play guidelines for counties in yellow, green phases

​Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda​

Jake Adams contributed to this report.

