HS Sports: Cedar Cliff boys soccer, field hockey workouts suspended after two players test positive for COVID-19

Cedar Cliff field hockey and boys soccer practices have been suspended until further notice, according to athletic director John Kosydar.

One player from the soccer team and one from the field hockey team have tested positive for COVID-19. The news was shared with the teams last week, according to soccer head coach Brian Osborne.

"I got word that late last week one of the players tested positive for COVID-19," he said. "We’ve temporarily suspend all offseason workouts.

"We’re following all protocol [set up by the athletic department]."

Late Monday night, Cumberland Valley baseball coach Levi Mumma said Cedar Cliff's baseball team, Colt Baseball, in the Central Penn Varsity League, a summer league substitute after the spring high school baseball season was canceled, dropped out of the league due to a player testing positive. Colt Baseball was 4-0 entering the week, tied atop the standings.

The news comes on the same day Shippensburg football suspended its offseason workouts for two weeks after a player tested positive. The boys basketball team will also not have practice for two weeks due to some players on the football team participating in workouts with them.