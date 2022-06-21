HS Field Hockey: Six-year Dickinson head coach Carly Zinn to bring 'foundation, philosophy' in new role as Big Spring skipper

Through 12 years of coaching collegiate field hockey, Carly Zinn laid a foundation and formulated a philosophy within each team she’s been a part of.

For the last six years, Zinn held the reins to the Dickinson College field hockey program and served as the Red Devils assistant athletic director. She’s now ready for her next chapter — and for the opportunity to make an impact on another program.

Monday night, with a unanimous 9-0 vote, Zinn was approved by the Big Spring school board as the Bulldogs’ head field hockey coach for the 2022 season, a program she grew up in and graduated from in 2006. Zinn replaces Angie Noreika, who stepped down in April after seven seasons in the position.

“It’s not something I was searching for, so I was not actively looking to make such a large change," Zinn said Tuesday, "but I think I've always been passionate about my community. … I know that it's a community that I've always kind of, at this phase of my life, seen from the outside and always thought maybe someday I would want to be a part of this.”

Along with the opportunity to contribute to her community, Zinn said the chance to make a positive impact on her family piqued her interest. Zinn is a mother of four with her oldest being 8 years old.

The demands of being a college coach over the 12-year span became taxing, and the Big Spring position offered the opportunity to spend more time with family while staying involved in the sport. Zinn said she’ll remain in her positions at Dickinson until Friday.

“Seeing an opportunity that would fit really well for my family and knowing the community and the resources that Big Spring has,” Zinn said, “I feel like I would still be able to do what I love and be supported in what I do from that community. And ultimately, I see it as a place where I can impact the youth within the community on the field hockey team. But hopefully, in general, our team can impact more of the community and really have a lot of growth.”

Zinn also carries an impressive track record into her new position. At the helm of the Red Devil outfit, Dickinson churned out improvement each year under Zinn. In six seasons as skipper — she was also the lead assistant from 2010 to 2012 — Dickinson forged an overall 46-44 record and paved three winning campaigns.

This past fall, the Red Devils advanced to the Centennial Conference Championship, the longest such run in program history. Along with her experience at Dickinson, Zinn was the head coach at York College from 2013 to 2015 and guided the Spartans to the Capital Athletic Conference semifinals two years in a row. The Big Spring alumna also played collegiately at Lock Haven University for three seasons, where she helped pilot the Bald Eagles to a 54-14 mark.

“As we've evolved in these concepts of communication, collaboration and being a player-led team, really focusing on opportunities for its obligations,” Zinn said, referencing her teams’ collective growth over the years, “we have found so much passion for the game and that is something brings out more fun. I think I have become a more, I don't want to say laid back (coach), but as I've shifted throughout these 12 years to build my philosophy, I think the philosophy that I now have and that I will bring to Big Spring, it's a lot more fun.”

Zinn has already begun strength and movement training, speed work and fundamental hockey skill with the Bulldogs. Big Spring is also set to compete in pick-up games every Wednesday this summer and seeks to gauge interest at the youth level.

“I know I can take what I've learned over the past 12 years, from being a collegiate coach and administrator,” Zinn said, “and be able to implement that to just try to make the experience even more (impactful). I don't want to say better, because I don't mean a better experience, but more of an impactful experience to help prepare students and student-athletes for life after high school, whatever that may be.”

Outside the competitive scene, Zinn said she’s excited to create bonds and relationships with current and up-and-coming players, some whom she knows already through the club circuit in the offseason.

She identified unity, mentorship and growth as traits she hopes to instill in her athletes. They’re traits at the core of the foundation and philosophy Zinn created in her time at Dickinson and York.

“I think again, over the past 12 years,” Zinn said, “it's evolved into something that is going to be really, really beneficial going into the season. I want all of the players to benefit from being on the team and learn some things about life, about themselves and feel really prepared for their next step. And winning is just kind of that bonus.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

