HS Field Hockey notes: Highlights from opening weekend

After capturing the Colonial Division crown last fall, Northern kept the pedal down in its opening weekend, quickly snatching a 2-0 start to its season behind wins of 5-1 against Bermudian Springs Friday and 7-3 versus Central York Saturday.

Abigail Simpson totaled four goals and one assist for the Polar Bears while reigning 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year and Duke University commit Brynn Crouse netted a pair of scores, coupled with three assists across the two contests.

Wildcats take Big Spring Bash by storm: Down in Newville, Mechanicsburg opened its 2021 campaign with a pair of controlling wins Saturday. After competing on the USA Field Hockey circuit this summer, Cam Standish broke out in a big way by slapping three shots past the goalkeeper in a 5-0 victory over host Big Spring. In Game 2, a 7-0 rout of New Oxford, Sydney Alyward tallied a hat trick of her own. Anne Manning, Gracyn Catalano, Caitlyn Lauer, Lauren Mark and Alana Shimp also accounted for Mechanicsburg goals in the tournament.

Eagles and Wildcats honor Strous: Cumberland Valley and Dallastown honored Wildcat graduate, Shippensburg University alumna and former assistant field hockey coach Amanda Strous, Friday. Strous was killed in 2016.. The Eagles won the game 4-1 with Mia Boardman, Sammi Blocher and Morgan Smeltz, contributing goals.