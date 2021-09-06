HS Field Hockey notes: Highlights from opening weekend

After capturing the Colonial Division crown last fall, Northern kept the pedal down in its opening weekend, quickly snatching a 2-0 start to its season behind wins of 5-1 against Bermudian Springs Friday and 7-3 versus Central York Saturday.
Abigail Simpson totaled four goals and one assist for the Polar Bears while reigning 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year and Duke University commit Brynn Crouse netted a pair of scores, coupled with three assists across the two contests.
Wildcats take Big Spring Bash by storm: Down in Newville, Mechanicsburg opened its 2021 campaign with a pair of controlling wins Saturday. After competing on the USA Field Hockey circuit this summer, Cam Standish broke out in a big way by slapping three shots past the goalkeeper in a 5-0 victory over host Big Spring. In Game 2, a 7-0 rout of New Oxford, Sydney Alyward tallied a hat trick of her own. Anne Manning, Gracyn Catalano, Caitlyn Lauer, Lauren Mark and Alana Shimp also accounted for Mechanicsburg goals in the tournament.
Eagles and Wildcats honor Strous: Cumberland Valley and Dallastown honored Wildcat graduate, Shippensburg University alumna and former assistant field hockey coach Amanda Strous, Friday. Strous was killed in 2016.. The Eagles won the game 4-1 with Mia Boardman, Sammi Blocher and Morgan Smeltz, contributing goals.
Colts, Lions go toe-to-toe: In what was a defensive clash Friday, Cedar Cliff’s Peyton Hastings proved to be the deciding factor in the Colts' opener Friday against visiting Camp Hill. At the 12:20 mark in the second quarter, Hastings fired a shot through the back of the cage, vaulting the Colts to the 1-0 shutout.
HS Field Hockey: 5 players to watch this season
Brynn Crouse, sr., F/MF, Northern
Since stepping foot on the pitch, Crouse has consistently been one of the most lethal scorers in the Mid-Penn, if not in the entire state. And that won’t change entering her senior season. In her junior campaign, that vaulted the Duke University pledge to 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year status, Crouse netted 32 goals and 10 assists, helping jet the Polar Bears to a Colonial Division crown.
Alison Buffington, sr., F, East Pennsboro
Buffington is on the brink of cracking the 200-point career mark — she currently sits at 192 — and should handily reach the feat within the Panthers first bow of games this fall. The USA Field Hockey representee capped her junior campaign with 18 goals and nine dishes, ushering East Pennsboro to an 8-6 record.
Laney Noreika, sr., MF, Big Spring
Noreika is renowned across the Mid-Penn for her ability to drive to the hoop on the basketball court but she also does her share of driving to the cage on the turf. After making a splash her freshman year, followed by a torn ACL in 2019, Noreika burst back onto the scene last fall, sending 10 shots past the goalkeeper while notching eight assists.
K.K. Sauve, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley
While Sauve’s five goals and four assists last season may not be a jaw-dropper, there’s no questioning the rising senior’s ability to brew the Eagles’ attack was impeccable. With the help of Sauve’s impressive stickwork, CV marched to the District Three Class 3A semifinals, falling to eventual 3A champion Central Dauphin 4-0.
Grace Meinke, jr., GK, Cumberland Valley
Any netminder's motto is to force shots to go awry. However, Meinke took that motto to another level last season, totaling 77 saves on 107 shots (71.9%) and thwarting opposition to a minimal 13 scores on 85 corners. With Meinke holding cage duties for two more years, it’s easy to say CV is pleased.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports