HS Field Hockey notes: Highlights from opening weekend
First Team: Brynn Crouse, so., Northern

Northern's Brynn Crouse looks to guide the Polar Bears to another Colonial Division crown. 

 Sentinel File

After capturing the Colonial Division crown last fall, Northern kept the pedal down in its opening weekend, quickly snatching a 2-0 start to its season behind wins of 5-1 against Bermudian Springs Friday and 7-3 versus Central York Saturday.

Abigail Simpson totaled four goals and one assist for the Polar Bears while reigning 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year and Duke University commit Brynn Crouse netted a pair of scores, coupled with three assists across the two contests.

Wildcats take Big Spring Bash by storm: Down in Newville, Mechanicsburg opened its 2021 campaign with a pair of controlling wins Saturday. After competing on the USA Field Hockey circuit this summer, Cam Standish broke out in a big way by slapping three shots past the goalkeeper in a 5-0 victory over host Big Spring. In Game 2, a 7-0 rout of New Oxford, Sydney Alyward tallied a hat trick of her own. Anne Manning, Gracyn Catalano, Caitlyn Lauer, Lauren Mark and Alana Shimp also accounted for Mechanicsburg goals in the tournament.

Eagles and Wildcats honor Strous: Cumberland Valley and Dallastown honored Wildcat graduate, Shippensburg University alumna and former assistant field hockey coach Amanda Strous, Friday. Strous was killed in 2016.. The Eagles won the game 4-1 with Mia Boardman, Sammi Blocher and Morgan Smeltz, contributing goals.

Colts, Lions go toe-to-toe: In what was a defensive clash Friday, Cedar Cliff’s Peyton Hastings proved to be the deciding factor in the Colts' opener Friday against visiting Camp Hill. At the 12:20 mark in the second quarter, Hastings fired a shot through the back of the cage, vaulting the Colts to the 1-0 shutout.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

