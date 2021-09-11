HS Field Hockey: Northern's stagnating defense, trio of goals help blank Boiling Springs

College football hall of fame coach Bear Bryant once said, “Defense wins championships.”

While the quote is an old adage to football, it’s a testament programs across all sports attempt to compete by.

In the case of the Northern field hockey team, defense is somewhat of a team trademark. It’s a trademark that vaulted them atop the Colonial Division last season, which included a slate of near double-digit shutouts. However, the Polar Bears have and continue to prove they know a thing or two of using impressive stickwork and communication to ignite the offensive attack as well.

HS Field Hockey notes: Highlights from opening weekend A quick look at some of the standout local field hockey performances from the weekend.

In Saturday’s Mid-Penn crossover matchup against the reigning Capital Division champions Boiling Springs, Northern used its stagnating defense and a trio of haymakers — all on penalty corners — to blank the host Bubblers 3-0 at Ecker Field. With the win, the Polar Bears sit at 4-0 through their early season bow.