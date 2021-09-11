 Skip to main content
HS Field Hockey: Northern's stagnate defense, trio of goals help blank Boiling Springs
HS Field Hockey: Northern's stagnate defense, trio of goals help blank Boiling Springs

College football hall of fame coach Bear Bryant once said, “Defense wins championships.”

While the quote is an old adage to football, it’s a testament programs across all sports attempt to compete by.

In the case of the Northern field hockey team, defense is somewhat of a team trademark. It’s a trademark that vaulted them atop the Colonial Division last season, which included a slate of near double-digit shutouts. However, the Polar Bears have and continue to prove they know a thing or two of using impressive stickwork and communication to ignite the offensive attack as well.

In Saturday’s Mid-Penn crossover matchup against the reigning Capital Division champions Boiling Springs, Northern used its stagnate defense and a trio of haymakers — all on penalty corners — to blank the host Bubblers 3-0 at Ecker Field. With the win, the Polar Bears sit at 4-0 through their early season bow.

“Defense is a huge part,” Northern head coach Amelia Martire said of her team’s gameplan. “The other team, today, had some really strong breaks and they were strong on the circle, and there were a few times that I thought it was going to go in but our defenders and our goalie definitely had some really great saves. So, we have been doing really well on offense, but our defense has been really strong, and they will [continue] to be.”

For the first two quarters, the Bubblers adapted the defensive mantra as well, hushing Northern’s attack despite the Polar Bears accumulating four corners and swiping six shots at goal. Goalkeeper Eva Hancock and the Boiling Springs defenders withstood constant pressure, stifling the Polar Bears when they entered the shooting circle. Offensively, the Bubblers struggled to brew their attack, tallying a lone shot on goal and a pair of corners in the first half.

“I think our defense especially really stepped up today and it was actually just more so finishing on offense and working on the in-between transitions,” Bubblers head coach Kortney Showers said.

Out of the break, Northern’s offense broke loose, capitalizing on two of its three corners in the frame. At the 9:54 mark, from the back end line, Olivia Morris dished a perfectly placed pass to Brynn Crouse, who sent the shot screaming into the bottom-left corner of the cage. Six minutes later, on an Evelyn Morris inbound, Lillian Fringer gathered the ball quickly and fired the shot — which received a friendly re-direction off a stick in the swarm of Bubblers and Polar Bears — through the top of the net.

“That was crazy. That was everything we've been working for,” Crouse, a Duke University commit, said of her goal. “It really just was nice to have the goal pay off. It was a perfect shot. I think it really helped us get through the game.”

With Northern holding the 2-0 edge in the fourth, both teams traded defensive strongholds, neither squad able to marinate its attack once again. But as time expired, on another corner, Evelyn Morris pocketed a ricocheted pass from Ella Still, sealing the Polar Bears’ fourth consecutive victory.

Northern accrued an unofficial total of 16 shots — coupled with nine corners — while Boiling Springs tallied five shots and five corners across the 60 minutes. The Bubblers begin a three-game road trip Tuesday, visiting Middletown. With momentum in their favor, the Polar Bears travel to Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday to face the Blue Devils and aim to augment their winning streak, using their patented defensive scheme.

“Today's game was a really tough game and we knew coming into it, it was going to be our toughest one that we've had yet this season,” Martire said of Boiling Springs. “So, our goal was just to come out strong and hard, and this team definitely was a strong component. They had really skilled girls, so we came out and played together as a team and played really hard.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

