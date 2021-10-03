HS Field Hockey: Northern's Brynn Crouse reaches 200 points and other local notes

East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington earned her seat at the 200-point club table earlier this fall, and last Monday, Northern’s Brynn Crouse netted four goals against Central Dauphin to secure her seat at the table as well.

The Duke University pledge has been the catalyst in the Polar Bears attack and undefeated season (9-0). Across the team’s nine wins, Crouse has compiled 17 goals and 13 assists with three hat tricks and a pair of four-goal games.

Northern outscored its opposition 20-1 in its three-game slate last week. Abigail Simpson accounted for six of the 20 scores.

Eagles host inaugural Tournament: With an 8-1 start, Cumberland Valley faced a grueling test Saturday in its inaugural tournament held at Eagle View Field. In a four-team field, the Eagles squared off against West Perry first, fending off the Mustangs in a 3-0 shutout and dropped a 1-0 decision to Penn Manor in a defensive battle the entire way through.

Panthers’ Johnson sets program record: Goals have come at a premium when East Pennsboro’s Alexa Johnson is standing in goal. The junior netminder etched her name in the Panthers’ record books in the Sept. 25 Boiling Springs tournament, registering her 323rd save to become the Panthers’ all-time saves leader.