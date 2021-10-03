 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Field Hockey: Northern's Brynn Crouse reaches 200 points and other local notes
0 Comments
alert

HS Field Hockey: Northern's Brynn Crouse reaches 200 points and other local notes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 3

Northern's Brynn Crouse traps a pass during the first quarter of their Sept. 11 game against Boiling Springs at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington earned her seat at the 200-point club table earlier this fall, and last Monday, Northern’s Brynn Crouse netted four goals against Central Dauphin to secure her seat at the table as well.

The Duke University pledge has been the catalyst in the Polar Bears attack and undefeated season (9-0). Across the team’s nine wins, Crouse has compiled 17 goals and 13 assists with three hat tricks and a pair of four-goal games.

Northern outscored its opposition 20-1 in its three-game slate last week. Abigail Simpson accounted for six of the 20 scores.

Eagles host inaugural Tournament: With an 8-1 start, Cumberland Valley faced a grueling test Saturday in its inaugural tournament held at Eagle View Field. In a four-team field, the Eagles squared off against West Perry first, fending off the Mustangs in a 3-0 shutout and dropped a 1-0 decision to Penn Manor in a defensive battle the entire way through.

HS Field Hockey: Northern's stifling defense, trio of goals help blank Boiling Springs
HS Field Hockey: Cam Standish caps Mechanicsburg rally in OT win over East Pennsboro

Panthers’ Johnson sets program record: Goals have come at a premium when East Pennsboro’s Alexa Johnson is standing in goal. The junior netminder etched her name in the Panthers’ record books in the Sept. 25 Boiling Springs tournament, registering her 323rd save to become the Panthers’ all-time saves leader.

Her numbers continued to climb.

The Panthers went 2-1 last week, blanking non-conference opponent Newport 6-0 Monday and bested Keystone Division foe Red Land 2-1 Thursday. Between the victories, East Pennsboro suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to Mechanicsburg Tuesday on the road.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News