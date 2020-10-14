HS Field Hockey: Northern defense clamps down on Boiling Springs in 3-0 win

Northern York was prepared Wednesday for a different type of game and a greater level of competition than the unbeaten Polar Bears had yet to face this season.
Boiling Springs brought that expected intensity and competitiveness to the teams’ field hockey matchup. What didn’t change from the Polar Bears’ previous contests was the result.
Unbeaten Northern continued its season-opening roll Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover field hockey match at Boiling Springs’ Ecker Field. It was the sixth shutout in seven games for the Polar Bears, who entered the contest ranked no. 4 in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. Eight teams will make the district cut this season.
“Our experience in the field, with our juniors and seniors, has been huge,” Northern coach Marcie Frey said. “They are just determined to make it to playoffs, and we know our requirements are a little harder this year. Every game counts, every goal counts, and we just have been taking every game like it’s our last.”
The Polar Bears got the early jump on a goal from Liv Morris less than three minutes into the game. That early strike did not deter the Bubblers though, and the remainder of the first half saw the teams trade bouts of possession deep in the other’s territory.
Boiling Springs especially pushed the pace early in the second quarter, when the Bubblers were able to generate half of their six corners on the night. None resulted in a goal, but the effort — combined with Carly Galbraith’s excellent blocker save of a Northern penalty stroke — gave the Bubblers a little bounce while entering the half down a single goal.
“We just needed to play our own kind of game,” Boiling Springs coach Kortney Showers said. “When we play these bigger teams, we kind of let them control and we go to their play. We have to work on our little passes and let us stick to our own style. They were showing that intensity that they don’t always show in that second quarter.”
Northern turned things in its favor in the second half, but the Bubblers stayed within that one-goal margin until the fourth, when the Polar Bears finally gave themselves some breathing room.
First, less than a minute into the final quarter, Brynn Crouse delivered a strike from midway through the circle that got through and found the back of the net. The clincher came with less than two minutes remaining, when Liv Caperelli scored off a feed from Lilly Fringer.
“It was just about staying composed and staying confident,” Frey said. “This is the most pressure our defense has seen since our Hershey scrimmage. To be able to stay composed and to work through it, and keep the shutout, was significant for us moving forward.”
Wednesday’s matchup was the first of two the nondivision opponents scheduled this year in order to have another power rankings–friendly game on the slate. Boiling Springs entered the game ranked no. 5 in Class 1A, which also takes eight qualifiers.
