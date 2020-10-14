HS Field Hockey: Northern defense clamps down on Boiling Springs in 3-0 win

Northern York was prepared Wednesday for a different type of game and a greater level of competition than the unbeaten Polar Bears had yet to face this season.

Boiling Springs brought that expected intensity and competitiveness to the teams’ field hockey matchup. What didn’t change from the Polar Bears’ previous contests was the result.

Unbeaten Northern continued its season-opening roll Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover field hockey match at Boiling Springs’ Ecker Field. It was the sixth shutout in seven games for the Polar Bears, who entered the contest ranked no. 4 in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings. Eight teams will make the district cut this season.

“Our experience in the field, with our juniors and seniors, has been huge,” Northern coach Marcie Frey said. “They are just determined to make it to playoffs, and we know our requirements are a little harder this year. Every game counts, every goal counts, and we just have been taking every game like it’s our last.”

The Polar Bears got the early jump on a goal from Liv Morris less than three minutes into the game. That early strike did not deter the Bubblers though, and the remainder of the first half saw the teams trade bouts of possession deep in the other’s territory.

