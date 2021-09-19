HS Field Hockey: Noreika's production, Mechanicsburg's state ranking and other notes

Dating back to Big Spring’s Field Hockey Bash Labor Day weekend, Laney Noreika’s been the thorn in opposing defenses’ sides.
Through her ability to brew the Bulldogs’ attack and dish out clean passes, Noreika has netted four goals, coupled with three assists to help the Bulldogs post a 3-2 record through their first five games. The production puts the Flagler College basketball signee on pace to top her 10-goal, eight-assist campaign last fall that earned her All-Sentinel First Team honors.
Wildcats witness state recognition: Last season, Mechanicsburg notched a 5-8 record. This fall, it’s a different story for the Wildcats, as Tonya Brown’s crew is receiving state recognition.
MAX Field Hockey’s Week 1 Pennsylvania state rankings, released Sept. 14, slotted the Wildcats as the 20th best team in the state with a then-3-1 record. Squaring off against No. 6 ranked Palmyra Tuesday, Mechanicsburg refused to go down without a fight, but a late goal on a corner from Palmyra sealed the Cougars’ 1-0 win.
Northern’s hot start halted: Due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the Northern York School District, the Polar Bears’ undefeated start (4-0) and wave of momentum was put on pause. Northern’s last victory came against reigning Capital Division champion Boiling Springs Sept. 11, a 3-0 shutout.
HS Field Hockey: 5 players to watch this season
Brynn Crouse, sr., F/MF, Northern
Since stepping foot on the pitch, Crouse has consistently been one of the most lethal scorers in the Mid-Penn, if not in the entire state. And that won’t change entering her senior season. In her junior campaign, that vaulted the Duke University pledge to 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year status, Crouse netted 32 goals and 10 assists, helping jet the Polar Bears to a Colonial Division crown.
Alison Buffington, sr., F, East Pennsboro
Buffington is on the brink of cracking the 200-point career mark — she currently sits at 192 — and should handily reach the feat within the Panthers first bow of games this fall. The USA Field Hockey representee capped her junior campaign with 18 goals and nine dishes, ushering East Pennsboro to an 8-6 record.
Laney Noreika, sr., MF, Big Spring
Noreika is renowned across the Mid-Penn for her ability to drive to the hoop on the basketball court but she also does her share of driving to the cage on the turf. After making a splash her freshman year, followed by a torn ACL in 2019, Noreika burst back onto the scene last fall, sending 10 shots past the goalkeeper while notching eight assists.
K.K. Sauve, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley
While Sauve’s five goals and four assists last season may not be a jaw-dropper, there’s no questioning the rising senior’s ability to brew the Eagles’ attack was impeccable. With the help of Sauve’s impressive stickwork, CV marched to the District Three Class 3A semifinals, falling to eventual 3A champion Central Dauphin 4-0.
Grace Meinke, jr., GK, Cumberland Valley
Any netminder's motto is to force shots to go awry. However, Meinke took that motto to another level last season, totaling 77 saves on 107 shots (71.9%) and thwarting opposition to a minimal 13 scores on 85 corners. With Meinke holding cage duties for two more years, it’s easy to say CV is pleased.
