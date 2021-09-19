 Skip to main content
HS Field Hockey: Noreika's production, Mechanicsburg's state ranking and other notes
HS Field Hockey: Noreika's production, Mechanicsburg's state ranking and other notes

All-Sentinel First Team: Laney Noreika, jr., MF, Big Spring

Big Spring’s Laney Noreika, left, ended the year with 10 goals and eight assists.

 Sentinel file

Dating back to Big Spring’s Field Hockey Bash Labor Day weekend, Laney Noreika’s been the thorn in opposing defenses’ sides.

Through her ability to brew the Bulldogs’ attack and dish out clean passes, Noreika has netted four goals, coupled with three assists to help the Bulldogs post a 3-2 record through their first five games. The production puts the Flagler College basketball signee on pace to top her 10-goal, eight-assist campaign last fall that earned her All-Sentinel First Team honors.

Wildcats witness state recognition: Last season, Mechanicsburg notched a 5-8 record. This fall, it’s a different story for the Wildcats, as Tonya Brown’s crew is receiving state recognition.

MAX Field Hockey’s Week 1 Pennsylvania state rankings, released Sept. 14, slotted the Wildcats as the 20th best team in the state with a then-3-1 record. Squaring off against No. 6 ranked Palmyra Tuesday, Mechanicsburg refused to go down without a fight, but a late goal on a corner from Palmyra sealed the Cougars’ 1-0 win.

Northern’s hot start halted: Due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the Northern York School District, the Polar Bears’ undefeated start (4-0) and wave of momentum was put on pause. Northern’s last victory came against reigning Capital Division champion Boiling Springs Sept. 11, a 3-0 shutout.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

