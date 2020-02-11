HS Field Hockey: NFHS approves shift from two halves to four quarters, takes away timeouts

High school field hockey games will look noticeably different next season.
The National Federation of State High School Associations voted during its Jan. 13-15 meeting in Indianapolis to change the game structure from two halves to four quarters for the 2020 season.
The NFHS wanted to "find ways to improve the ease and use of the rules for officials and coaches," according to the governing body's press release.
The two 30-minute halves will be replaced by four 15-minute quarters. Along with this change, no timeouts are permitted in a game. Previously, each team was permitted two 90-second timeouts per game.
With the four quarters, each team is now "guaranteed breaks for rest, hydration and coaching opportunities," according to the NFHS.
Mechanicsburg field hockey coach Tonya Brown, who is also a member of the Pennsylvania Field Hockey Coaches Association, said the Pa. coaches voted against the change.
You have free articles remaining.
"The major concern was the current individuals that are on the clock, and sometimes we are at places that don’t have an adult and that the clock might not be efficiently and effectively managed."
Instead of timeouts, the break between the first two quarters will be two minutes, halftime will be 10 minutes and the third-fourth quarter break will be two minutes. Brown was adamantly against losing timeouts.
"My concern is sometimes I can’t wait until the break to discuss strategy," Brown said. "I like to manage my own timeouts, not be restricted to the time frame that I have to wait for. Being a longtime basketball coach, I loved having four to six timeouts per game, and being able to control the flow of the game, strategies and substitutions with those timeouts. Now, I have zero.
"I am sorry, I am not happy about that at all. Playing the teams we do in a tough conference, I need at least two timeouts, if not more, to effectively teach the game."
Field Hockey: Cumberland Valley grad Emma Way selected to USA Field Hockey's National Development Team
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda