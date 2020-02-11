HS Field Hockey: NFHS approves shift from two halves to four quarters, takes away timeouts

High school field hockey games will look noticeably different next season.

The National Federation of State High School Associations voted during its Jan. 13-15 meeting in Indianapolis to change the game structure from two halves to four quarters for the 2020 season.

The NFHS wanted to "find ways to improve the ease and use of the rules for officials and coaches," according to the governing body's press release.

The two 30-minute halves will be replaced by four 15-minute quarters. Along with this change, no timeouts are permitted in a game. Previously, each team was permitted two 90-second timeouts per game.

With the four quarters, each team is now "guaranteed breaks for rest, hydration and coaching opportunities," according to the NFHS.

Mechanicsburg field hockey coach Tonya Brown, who is also a member of the Pennsylvania Field Hockey Coaches Association, said the Pa. coaches voted against the change.

