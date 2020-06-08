HS Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg is itching to get back to practice after months of talking, working out digitally

The game helps the team build more chemistry and keep a competitive edge through the offseason, and, coincidentally, through a pandemic.

“They get more points for [non-athletic things, too],” Brown said. “For instance, I did crazy hair day and then they have to send me the pictures and they get more points. They have to report to their senior every Sunday night and tell them how many points they have. Then one of the seniors tallies up the points for me and keeps track of them and it’s a competition through the summer. We always do this, but I added a whole bunch of social distancing points to the list.

“We’re trying to keep them engaged as a team socially without the interaction.”

Along with the small competition through the game, Brown also gets her team together to read books, something she knows some of the seniors will then read to their own teams during personal Zoom’s and FaceTime’s.

“They’ll use it as a team-builder until we can get together again,” she said.

Right now she is planning to read ‘Staying Positive’ by John Gordan — a fitting title for what everyone has been going through the past few months.