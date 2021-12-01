 Skip to main content
HS Field Hockey

HS Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg, Cumberland Valley make MAX Field Hockey's final 2021 Pennsylvania Region Top 20 rankings

MAX Field Hockey released its final 2021 Pennsylvania Region Top 20 rankings Wednesday and both Mechanicsburg and Cumberland Valley made the list. 

'Built like a brick wall': Mechanicsburg field hockey's defensive unit shining in postseason, helping fuel historic run
PIAA Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg outlasts Merion Mercy 2-1 in first round, earns 1st state tournament win

The Wildcats secured the No. 13 ranking while the Eagles earned the No. 16 spot. To view the complete set of rankings click, here

Mechanicsburg had its best season in program history this fall, checking off multiple firsts during its historic postseason run. Head coach Tonya Brown's team reached its first-ever District 3 final, received its first state tournament bid and captured its first state win. The Wildcats finished their season with a 17-7 record after reaching the state Class 2A semifinals. 

PIAA Field Hockey: Conestoga tops Cumberland Valley 2-1 in Class 3A quarterfinals
District 3 Field Hockey: Cumberland Valley falls to Lower Dauphin 3-0 in 3A title game

Like the Wildcats, Cumberland Valley punched its first-ever ticket to the district championship this fall in the 3A bracket. Head coach Ashley Hooper guided her team to a 17-5 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals. The visit to the state quarterfinal round was the Eagles' first since the 2014 season. 

