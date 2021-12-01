HS Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg, Cumberland Valley make MAX Field Hockey's final 2021 Pennsylvania Region Top 20 rankings

MAX Field Hockey released its final 2021 Pennsylvania Region Top 20 rankings Wednesday and both Mechanicsburg and Cumberland Valley made the list.

The Wildcats secured the No. 13 ranking while the Eagles earned the No. 16 spot. To view the complete set of rankings click, here.

Mechanicsburg had its best season in program history this fall, checking off multiple firsts during its historic postseason run. Head coach Tonya Brown's team reached its first-ever District 3 final, received its first state tournament bid and captured its first state win. The Wildcats finished their season with a 17-7 record after reaching the state Class 2A semifinals.

Like the Wildcats, Cumberland Valley punched its first-ever ticket to the district championship this fall in the 3A bracket. Head coach Ashley Hooper guided her team to a 17-5 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals. The visit to the state quarterfinal round was the Eagles' first since the 2014 season.

