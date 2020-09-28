 Skip to main content
HS Field Hockey Highlights: Emma Rosensteel, Brynn Crouse propel Northern to shutout over Shippensburg
HS Field Hockey Highlights

HS Field Hockey Highlights: Emma Rosensteel, Brynn Crouse propel Northern to shutout over Shippensburg

Field Hockey 1.JPG
  • Emma Rosensteel and Brynn Crouse each tallied hat tricks to propel Northern to an 8-0 shutout of Shippensburg Monday. Gwen Baubutz made two saves between the pipes for the Polar Bears, while Rosensteel also assisted on a goal by Natalie Saltzer.
  • Ava Nealy and Laney Noreika eached tallied a goal in Big Spring's 2-0 shutout of Bishop McDevitt. Amber Cribbs made one save between the pipes.
