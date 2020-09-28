HS Field Hockey Highlights: Emma Rosensteel, Brynn Crouse propel Northern to shutout over Shippensburg

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
- Emma Rosensteel and Brynn Crouse each tallied hat tricks to propel Northern to an 8-0 shutout of Shippensburg Monday. Gwen Baubutz made two saves between the pipes for the Polar Bears, while Rosensteel also assisted on a goal by Natalie Saltzer.
- Ava Nealy and Laney Noreika eached tallied a goal in Big Spring's 2-0 shutout of Bishop McDevitt. Amber Cribbs made one save between the pipes.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jake Adams
Sports Editor
Sports editor at The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today