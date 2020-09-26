 Skip to main content
HS Field Hockey Highlights: East Pennsboro wins Boiling Springs Tournament
HS Field Hockey Highlights: East Pennsboro wins Boiling Springs Tournament

  • East Pennsboro ended up taking home the trophy at the Boiling Springs Tournament Saturday with a 5-0 shutout of Bishop McDeviit to start the day and a close 2-1 win over the Bubblers to emerge victorious. The Bubblers tallied a 5-0 win over Greencastle-Antrim in their first game, with Genna Bush tallying a goal and an assist. In the Panthers' win over Boiling Springs both Alison Buffington and Gianna Leone had a goal for EP, while Shae Bennett had the lone goal for the Bubblers.
