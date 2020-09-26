HS Field Hockey Highlights: East Pennsboro wins Boiling Springs Tournament

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
- East Pennsboro ended up taking home the trophy at the Boiling Springs Tournament Saturday with a 5-0 shutout of Bishop McDeviit to start the day and a close 2-1 win over the Bubblers to emerge victorious. The Bubblers tallied a 5-0 win over Greencastle-Antrim in their first game, with Genna Bush tallying a goal and an assist. In the Panthers' win over Boiling Springs both Alison Buffington and Gianna Leone had a goal for EP, while Shae Bennett had the lone goal for the Bubblers.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jake Adams
Sports Editor
Sports editor at The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today